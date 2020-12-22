Mechanical Engineer Creates Realistic Iron Man Costume, Netizens Say 'it Looks Great'

YouTuber Emily, who is also a mechanical engineer has created a very realistic Iron man costume, leaving the fans astounded. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Emily has posted various images and videos wearing the suit. She shared the entire process of how she built the metallic blue coloured superhero suit on her Instagram handle. However, recently she shared a video of the complete look, where she can be seen wearing the mask, making every Iron Man fan go crazy.

Realistic iron man suit

The very short clip begins with Emily wearing the suit and the mask pointing upwards. Soon, the grey coloured mask slides down, covering her entire face. The look and the process is exactly similar to what happened in the movie. As the mask covers her face, the part on above the eyes light up. “my face when I saw the painted suit for the first time”, the young engineer wrote in the caption.

Read: Robert Downey 'can't Believe' He Hasn't Visited India, Has Message For Fans

Netizens react

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. "Dude! That's freaking sweet! You rock sis. I hope you're proud of your accomplishments here. Hell, I don't know you and I'm proud of you. Well done", wrote an Instagram user. Giving a suggestion, another user wrote, "INSTALL A VR HEADSET WITH CAMERAS OUTSIDE!!!". The video has managed to gather over 56K likes.

Read: Don Cheadle's Birthday: 5 Times When War Machine Was More Impressive Than Iron Man

Complete overview

Earlier, Emily posted a video showing how the suit works. She told that she has moved from regular joints to knee joints. Also, she talked about the mask as she told that it opens and closes with the help of a chin switch. According to the video, the central torso holds some intricate wiring and batteries on which the entire suit works. The helmet has been made by using two CR 10 3-D printers. In the caption, she wrote, "overall update video to bring everyone up to speed!". Lets have a look.

Read: Robert John Downey Jr Posts A 'ducky' Picture, Says 'might Delete Later'; See Here

Also Read: Share Market Holidays In October 2021: Here Is The List Of Holidays Of NSE & BSE

(Image Credits: Instagram/emily.the.engineer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.