‘Add An English Word’ WhatsApp Quiz | Here Are Answers To This Fun Quiz

Quarantine can sometimes be boring with too much time on our hands to kill. However, some WhatsApp quizzes and WhatsApp quiz answers can blow your mind rather easily. These quizzes are good ones to enjoy and pass time during the coronavirus quarantine. Forward these to your friends and family to play and test their knowledge of the English language.

Also Read | 'Someones Mother Has Four Sons' WhatsApp Riddle Solved, See Answer

WhatsApp quiz – Add an English word

Add an English word WhatsApp quiz is a simple game. Anyone can jot down words that will help you make two words. There will be two words provided and the answer to one word will be in between them. The answer needs to be guessed. The guessed WhatsApp answer will go to the centre. When the word is placed, both the words on the left and right respectively should make sense. People can take time to guess the WhatsApp quiz answers right!

For example: foot ……...pen

Answer: ball (as both football and ball pen are correct English words)

Also Read | 40 Memorable Indian Ads WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details

Questions of Add an English word WhatsApp quiz

Business…. Ship Roman…. pad Sketch…. stand Power…. full Postal…. book Candle…. house Double…. road Grave…. stick Waste…. lord Street…. weight Wrist…. man Ultra…. proof Girl…. ship Left…. smart Hair…. party Over…. pass Post…. van Pain…. stop Play…. nut Bank…. book High…. breaker Air…. cover

Also Read | Only Mastermind Can Solve WhatsApp Puzzle | Check How To Solve The Blue-red-grey Puzzle

WhatsApp quiz answers for ‘Add an English word’

relation letter pen house address light cross yard land light watch sound friend over spring time office full ground cheque speed safety

Forward the fun Add an English word WhatsApp puzzle and the answers to your friends and family. Keep the answers safe in a separate message. Share the answers only when the other person is done trying to find or guess all the words. It’s a fun but intelligent game. To make the game more interesting one can put a timer when WhatsApp quiz answers are being jotted down.

Also Read | 5 People In A Room WhatsApp Riddle Now Solved, See Answer Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.