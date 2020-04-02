The Debate
‘Add An English Word’ WhatsApp Quiz | Here Are Answers To This Fun Quiz

What’s Viral

Add an English word WhatsApp quiz is among the trending quizzes. So, here is the quiz with answers provided inside to be solved while you are bored.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
add an english word

Quarantine can sometimes be boring with too much time on our hands to kill. However, some WhatsApp quizzes and WhatsApp quiz answers can blow your mind rather easily. These quizzes are good ones to enjoy and pass time during the coronavirus quarantine. Forward these to your friends and family to play and test their knowledge of the English language.

Also Read | 'Someones Mother Has Four Sons' WhatsApp Riddle Solved, See Answer

WhatsApp quiz – Add an English word

Add an English word WhatsApp quiz is a simple game. Anyone can jot down words that will help you make two words. There will be two words provided and the answer to one word will be in between them. The answer needs to be guessed. The guessed WhatsApp answer will go to the centre. When the word is placed, both the words on the left and right respectively should make sense. People can take time to guess the WhatsApp quiz answers right! 

For example: foot ……...pen

Answer: ball (as both football and ball pen are correct English words)

Also Read | 40 Memorable Indian Ads WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details

Questions of Add an English word WhatsApp quiz

  1. Business…. Ship
  2. Roman…. pad
  3. Sketch…. stand
  4. Power…. full
  5. Postal…. book
  6. Candle…. house
  7. Double…. road
  8. Grave…. stick
  9. Waste…. lord
  10. Street…. weight
  11. Wrist…. man
  12. Ultra…. proof
  13. Girl…. ship
  14. Left…. smart
  15. Hair…. party
  16. Over…. pass
  17. Post…. van
  18. Pain…. stop
  19. Play…. nut
  20. Bank…. book
  21. High…. breaker
  22. Air…. cover

Also Read | Only Mastermind Can Solve WhatsApp Puzzle | Check How To Solve The Blue-red-grey Puzzle

 WhatsApp quiz answers for ‘Add an English word’

  1. relation
  2. letter
  3. pen
  4. house
  5. address
  6. light
  7. cross
  8. yard
  9. land
  10. light
  11. watch
  12. sound
  13. friend
  14. over
  15. spring
  16. time
  17. office
  18. full
  19. ground
  20. cheque
  21. speed
  22. safety

Forward the fun Add an English word WhatsApp puzzle and the answers to your friends and family. Keep the answers safe in a separate message. Share the answers only when the other person is done trying to find or guess all the words. It’s a fun but intelligent game. To make the game more interesting one can put a timer when WhatsApp quiz answers are being jotted down. 

Also Read | 5 People In A Room WhatsApp Riddle Now Solved, See Answer Here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
COMMENT
