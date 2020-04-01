'Someones Mother Has Four Sons' WhatsApp Riddle Solved, See Answer

Due to the outbreak of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), the citizens have made to stay indoors and stay safe from the virus. Hence, people are indulging in indoor activities like reading books, watching television, Netflix and playing indoor games. People are seen interacting with their friends and family via social media and WhatsApp. They can be seen forwarding challenges like quizzes, WhatsApp puzzles WhatsApp riddle and keep themselves entertained during the period of lockdown. One such riddle that has been trending these days is the ‘Someone's mother has four sons’. Read on to know what is the riddle about and know the answer.

Whatsapp riddle - Someone's mother has four sons

'Someone's mother' is a riddle that is currently been forwarded by many people on Whatsapp. Such riddles and quizzes facilitate the people to keep their brain cells active during the time of lockdown. This WhatsApp riddle has made its way into several groups. The riddle is “Someone's mom has 4 sons North, West and South. What is the name of the fourth son?” There is only one correct answer to this WhatsApp riddle. Given below is an example with the answer for the same. Continue reading.

Question:

Someone's mom has 4 sons North, West and South. What is the name of the fourth son?

Answer:

The name of the fourth son is Someone.

Explanation:

1. In the description of the question, it is written as someone's mom means the name of a person.

2. Someone is a person whose mother has a total of 4 sons.

3. The names of three sons out of four sons are already disclosed in the question that is South, West, and North.

4. Generally, people will first think that it should be the name of the fourth direction i.e. East.

5. But it is very important to look into the details which are already available and should always read a question carefully or two to three times to understand what is being asked and what to be answered.

6. It is mentioned in the question itself that the name of the fourth son is Someone.

