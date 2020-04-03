The Debate
From Adele's 'Hello' To The Knack's 'My Sharona', Chris Mann Cheers Up Fans With A Twist

What’s Viral

Recently The Voice contestant named Chris Mann went on to cheer his fans with parody music of famous artists. Watch the parody here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
adele

Amid the growing worry of the novel Coronavirus, many celebrities are taking to their social media handle to cheer up fans during the lockdown. Celebrities are seen doing several things on their social media handle right from cooking, self-care, fitness, music and much more to calm people and also make them want to stay at home. Recently, Chris Mann has also been doing the same giving it his twist. 

Recently, The Voice contestant named Chris Mann went on to cheer his fans with parody music of famous artists. The singer recently shared his version of the hit single My Sharona which was sung by The Knack in 1979. Chris Mann went on to name his version of parody My Corona. And as per reports, the song My Corona has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube.

Chris Mann also went on to sing his version on Madonna's Vogue. The singer went on to name his track Stay Home Vogue. This video has also received several million views on YouTube. Chris Mann has now gone on to give a twist to Adele's famous song Hello. He went on to name his version of music Hello (from the inside). Check out the videos below.

A post shared by Chris Mann Music (@chrismannmusic) on

A post shared by Chris Mann Music (@chrismannmusic) on

Also read | Adele Loves The Black And White Instagram Filter! THESE Pics Are Proof

Fan reactions

After listening to Chris Mann versions, fans went on to compliment the singer as it somehow helped them get through the day. Some went on to comment saying this is what they wanted to hear, while the others are commenting that the song is stuck in their head. Check out a few comments from fans. 

 

 

Also read | 'Hello From Corona Life': American Singer Creates Quarantine Version Of Adele's Parody

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
