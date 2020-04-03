From Adele's 'Hello' To The Knack's 'My Sharona', Chris Mann Cheers Up Fans With A Twist

Amid the growing worry of the novel Coronavirus, many celebrities are taking to their social media handle to cheer up fans during the lockdown. Celebrities are seen doing several things on their social media handle right from cooking, self-care, fitness, music and much more to calm people and also make them want to stay at home. Recently, Chris Mann has also been doing the same giving it his twist.

Recently, The Voice contestant named Chris Mann went on to cheer his fans with parody music of famous artists. The singer recently shared his version of the hit single My Sharona which was sung by The Knack in 1979. Chris Mann went on to name his version of parody My Corona. And as per reports, the song My Corona has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube.

Chris Mann also went on to sing his version on Madonna's Vogue. The singer went on to name his track Stay Home Vogue. This video has also received several million views on YouTube. Chris Mann has now gone on to give a twist to Adele's famous song Hello. He went on to name his version of music Hello (from the inside). Check out the videos below.

Fan reactions

After listening to Chris Mann versions, fans went on to compliment the singer as it somehow helped them get through the day. Some went on to comment saying this is what they wanted to hear, while the others are commenting that the song is stuck in their head. Check out a few comments from fans.

I love it! It’s hilarious, and your voice is amazing!

Oh, and nice Vanderbilt hoodie!👌🏻 — ✌CatherineDraper (@CatDraper112) March 29, 2020

This is BRILLIANT 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻 — Lesley J 🐉💜 🎥 🐈 (@lesleyj28) April 1, 2020

My coworkers and I have been singing this all morning - with a side dish of #MyCorona !! #ShitITouchedMyFace #PointlessPants — Sam Kernoghan (@Socialllama81) March 28, 2020

