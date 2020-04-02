'Hello from corona life': American singer creates quarantine version of Adele's parody

The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm, turning the world upside down and forcing people to stay isolated inside their homes. However, people around the globe, have time and again come up with creative and innovative techniques in order to keep themselves and people all around motivated and entertained. In a recent video that went viral on social media, the popular song Hello by Adele was recreated into a new song regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. Interestingly, the hilarious lyrics of the song have turned out to be very relevant to the current situation faced by people all around the world.

Hilarious Parody

Chris Mann, the American singer behind the recreated parody shared his performance on YouTube and Facebook. The 4 minute and 51 seconds long video shows Chris singing to the famous track Hello by Adele but with a coronavirus twist to it. In the video, Chris is being seen missing his life in California before the pandemic struck the world. He is seen crying and praying to God, wanting to wear his pants, go out of his house and have fun with good food. Chris, through his song reminisces the good days when he had work to do as all that he does now is surf through his phone and aimlessly wander about in his house.

Netizens have a good laugh

Since posted, the hilarious video has garnered almost 6,000,000 views on YouTube and more than 50,000 likes on Facebook. Chris also posted clips from his song on Twitter, leaving netizens fascinated and amused. The video is making people laugh all around the globe, spreading around positivity and a good laugh. Many people retweeted the video and appreciated the singer for the hilarious recreation.

I love it! It’s hilarious, and your voice is amazing!

Oh, and nice Vanderbilt hoodie!👌🏻 — ✌CatherineDraper (@CatDraper112) March 29, 2020

My coworkers and I have been singing this all morning - with a side dish of #MyCorona !! #ShitITouchedMyFace #PointlessPants — Sam Kernoghan (@Socialllama81) March 28, 2020

Thank you Chris! Your video is so fun and reflects exactly the unrepresented situation! We love your voice! It's so beautiful and touching! — Trikhong (@Trikhong1) March 30, 2020

Laughed so hard! — Terrilynn (@Lynn2Boo) March 30, 2020

For your entertainment, @IamChrisMann is making parody videos about the virus.

He recently did Adele's "Hello".

This is the best line... pic.twitter.com/9O0mi8F2jE — VGK Ladies (@VGKLadies) March 26, 2020

Face mashed up against the window...

Hilarious

I am now following you in an Apex Predator fashion. — Bruce Shark (@BruceShark5) March 31, 2020

This is BRILLIANT 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻 — Lesley J 🐉💜 🎥 🐈 (@lesleyj28) April 1, 2020

