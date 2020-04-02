The Debate
'Hello From Corona Life': American Singer Creates Quarantine Version Of Adele's Parody

What’s Viral

An American singer, Chris Matt, has recreated Adele's famous track "Hello" by giving a coronavirus twist to the lyrics, leaving netizens all around, fascinated.

'Hello from corona life': American singer creates quarantine version of Adele's parody

The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm, turning the world upside down and forcing people to stay isolated inside their homes. However, people around the globe, have time and again come up with creative and innovative techniques in order to keep themselves and people all around motivated and entertained. In a recent video that went viral on social media, the popular song Hello by Adele was recreated into a new song regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. Interestingly, the hilarious lyrics of the song have turned out to be very relevant to the current situation faced by people all around the world.

Hilarious Parody

Chris Mann, the American singer behind the recreated parody shared his performance on YouTube and Facebook. The 4 minute and 51 seconds long video shows Chris singing to the famous track Hello by Adele but with a coronavirus twist to it. In the video, Chris is being seen missing his life in California before the pandemic struck the world. He is seen crying and praying to God, wanting to wear his pants, go out of his house and have fun with good food. Chris, through his song reminisces the good days when he had work to do as all that he does now is surf through his phone and aimlessly wander about in his house.

Read: 'The Sound Of A Pandemic': Coronavirus Version Of 'Do Re Mi' Haunts Netizens

Read: Anne Hathaway Shares Video Of UK Family Singing A Parody Song From Les Miserables

Netizens have a good laugh

Since posted, the hilarious video has garnered almost 6,000,000 views on YouTube and more than 50,000 likes on Facebook. Chris also posted clips from his song on Twitter, leaving netizens fascinated and amused. The video is making people laugh all around the globe, spreading around positivity and a good laugh. Many people retweeted the video and appreciated the singer for the hilarious recreation.

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: US Doctor Sings John Lennon's 'Imagine' To Cheer People; Watch

Read: 11-year-old's Cover Of 'Crush' By Polyphia Takes Internet By Storm

 

 

