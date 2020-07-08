Chimpanzee Feeds Lion Cub With Bottle, Heartwarming Video Wins Internet

Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda recently shared a short clip showing the unconditional love of a chimpanzee feeding lion cub milk with a bottle. The video has not only gone viral but is being deemed as ‘heartwarming’ by thousands of internet users. While the caption is lauding the ‘foster mother;’ which is the chimpanzee, the soft kiss by the animal on the forehead of the lion cub has left Twitter users teary eyes. Few even recalled gratitude for their own mothers and confessed that mother’s love is “one of a kind” both for humans and animals. Watch:

The kiss of the foster mother at the end 💕 pic.twitter.com/ewFesNU1AY — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 7, 2020

Read - Andhra Pradesh: Sloth Bear Spotted Climbing Tree In Onkuluru Village

Read - 'Covid Umbrella': New 'corona Innovation' Breaks Internet, Netizens Call It 'new Normal'

Video wins internet

Most Twitter users have united in the comment section to appreciate the ‘beautiful’ video and the bond that both animals can be seen sharing in the clip. The video, posted on July 7 has already garnered over 125.4k views with over 8.8k likes and nearly two thousand comments. One of the netizens even said that the clip showcases ‘what a real mother is’ because, in just 11 seconds, the clip speaks of love and compassion that the chimpanzee has for the lion cub. Someone else noted that ‘Love is God’.

So cute ❤ — Riya Paul (@RaiRiya81) July 7, 2020

Heart has melted! — Neha Sinha (@nehaa_sinha) July 7, 2020

Wow.. no words to explain this — Suresh Kumar (@Sureshk43868312) July 7, 2020

So sweet true love god bless you 🙏 — Kesar Gosai (@GosaiKesar) July 7, 2020

#InterspeciesBonding



Thank you, Mother.



It just occurred to me... We humans also adopt and raise babies of different species.



Think of dogs. We usually bring them home when they're puppies, not adults 😄 — Sri (@srikavineehari) July 7, 2020

Mother is universal — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) July 7, 2020

God the master programmer — #INDIAhatesCAA_NRC/NPR (@stn_in) July 7, 2020

Wonderful 🤗 ❤️ — pipichan (@myunpipilove) July 7, 2020

Heart has melted! — Neha Sinha (@nehaa_sinha) July 7, 2020

Read - NASA's Viral Pic Drives Netizens Nuts As It Reminds Them Of 'intestine' & 'brain Cloud'

Read - Video: Harsh Goenka Shows What He Needs To Travel In 'crowded City', Tweeple Say 'so Cool'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.