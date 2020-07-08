'Covid Umbrella': New 'corona Innovation' Breaks Internet, Netizens Call It 'new Normal'

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, unique innovations have surfaced on social media. From people worshipping ‘Corona Devi’ to making ‘Corona dosa’, there are a series of new ideas that have only crossed the people’s mind amid the global health crisis. Similarly, the chairman of RPG Group conglomerate Harsh Goenka recently shared a video of yet another ‘Corona innovation’ which is a modified umbrella that allows one to pull out drapes if he or she wants to practice social distancing.

Ideally, to prevalent the further spread of COVID-19 that has already spread to over 11.8 million people across the world, the medical professionals have recommended people to follow social distancing, personal hygiene and wearing face masks at public spaces. While most governments have made wearing masks mandatory, Goenka shared the short clip that shows the man with umbrella opening transparent drapes as soon as a woman walks by near him. Calling it the ‘COVID-19 umbrella’ the video shared by RPG chairman has already garnered over 35k views. Watch:

‘What an umbrella’

Most internet users were seen either lauding the invention or sharing the video of other umbrellas getting dismantled with the force of the storm and saying ‘it won’t last’. The majority of twitter users, however, were left in splits by the unique invention amid these gloomy times and commented with laughing emojis. One of the netizens even called it ‘amazing’ while someone else noted that the clip is both, funny and ‘too good’. Moreover, other Twitter users stated that the umbrella being shown in the viral video is actually required by everyone while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actually this is needed to everyone — prathikram (@prathik_ram) July 8, 2020

Marvellous new normal life Harshji.👍 — Rajendra prasad Vemana (@vemana_prasad) July 7, 2020

Epic — Harshil Tarun Shah (@HARSHILTSHAH) July 8, 2020

This too, fine example of nudge innovation 👌 pic.twitter.com/qFMZ6xQzIP — Winners Dont Make Excuses (@NoExcuse_Harvey) July 7, 2020

Awsome 👌👌 — Vinayaktiwary (@vinayak1992) July 7, 2020

Super idea😁 — Monika kaul (@Monikakaul6) July 7, 2020

🤣🤣 this is a Gem — rahul patil (@MovementByRP) July 7, 2020

Hahahahah 😁 @hvgoenka



Salute you for sharing such wonderful videos. — LaKsHyA 🐎 (@LakshyaAdvani) July 8, 2020

