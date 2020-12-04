Adorable Christmas Present Leaves Young Boys In Tears, Netizens In Awe Of 'lovely Family'

Santa came early for three young boys when they were given the most perfect gift ever that left them with teary eyes. In a heartwarming video which has surfaced on the internet, three young boys can be seen getting extremely emotional after unboxing their christmas present. Uploaded on a Reddit account named, ‘r/MadeMeSmile’, the video has the most apt caption which says, “Santa came early and dropped off a gift for these boys”.

Santa came early for these brothers

The 59 seconds short video clip shows three brothers chilling in their living area which has been all decorated for the Christmas season. As the video progresses, we hear someone say ‘close your eyes’, as the person drops off a box right next to them. Very enthusiastically, the smallest child gets up and starts unboxing the present. ‘No way’ screams one of the brothers and the eldest brother, who can be seen wearing a red hoodie, gets too emotional as he starts crying. From the box, the boys pull out a very cute puppy and immediately start petting it. ‘Merry Christmas boys’, a voice in the background says.

Left in complete awe after watching the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Reddit user wrote, "If he’s anything like the big brothers I know. He will gladly cry over a puppy, then whoop anyone’s butt without remorse over hurting one of his kin". Another person wrote, "Everything about this is just so so sweet. The crying, the excitement, the littlest brother consoling, the friggin puppy and the puppa Santa outfit!". The video has been upcoted 94 per cent of times and has gathered over 500 comments.

