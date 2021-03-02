Adorable Dog Conquers The Obstacle Challenge, Netizens Call It 'bond Moves': Watch

From Twitter to Instagram, social media forums are filled with adorable videos of animals. We have often seen videos of animals doing the obstacle challenge and in a similar fashion, a video has been surfaced on the photosharing application in which a dog crosses several hurdles that is delightful to watch. Since being shared, the video has gained netizens attention as in the video a fluffy named Felix completed the challenges in an adorable manner.

The video was shared on Instagram on a page named Wanderlust Samoyed, with a caption, "The next secret agent is born". The video starts with a door opening to reveal the participant (the dog). As the clip progresses, Felix can be seen crossing the obstacles like bottles, soft toys etc. Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 19,000 likes and several comments from users. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the dog's intelligence and cuteness. Many shared heart emojis to express their love for the dog Felix. "I love Felix. I want it. Do you give me?", wrote one user. Another person commented, "Bond moves." Another individual commented, "Very smart agent..level 3."

Ace Climbs Ladders To Reach The Roof

In a similar incident, a dog’s sharp climb to the roof earned plaudits from people across the globe. Ace, a golden retriever recently caught eyeballs after a video of him climbing a ladder straight up to the roof surfaced. Shared by his owner on Twitter, the clip has already racked up over 400 thousand likes on the platform. Posted by a user named, “Euan”, the 30-second video clips begins by showing the pet parent on the top of his house’s roof. As he continues to remove fairy lights, it turns around and finds his loyal pet standing right behind him. The latter half of the video consists of the CCTV footage and shows the golden coloured Ace, climbing the ladder one step at a time.

