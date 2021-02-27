Dog Helps Woman In Pushing Wall, Adorable Video Makes Netizens Go Aww

An adorable video of a dog has surfaced on the internet where the dog can be seen helping a woman. The video of the helpful dog was shared on Reddit and netizens are liking the video. Since being shared, the video has accumulated tons of comments from reddit users.

Dog helps human

The small video which has been shared on Reddit has gained a lot of attention from netizens. The caption alongside the video wrote, "When she thinks you’re trying to push the wall and rushes to help.” The video of the helpful dog has gathered more than 300 comments. Take a look at the clip which has won's people's hearts.

One user wrote, "The little growl as she’s pushing against the wall and then sliding, plopping on the ground just gets me." Another user wrote, "She sounds exactly like my dearly departed little Shih Tzu cross. The little sneeze at the end had me going a bit misty eyed." "Aww, way too cute! Do you mind if I ask what breed of dog she is?", wrote another individual. Another user commented, "Dogs are the best. Half the time they have no idea what's going on but they always assume you need their help." Another person wrote, "This is why we don’t deserve dogs. The goodness of their hearts and innocence of mind is way better than too many humans. Their want to always be a part of what their humans are doing is what melts my heart. And they’re always up for a good time."

Dog Saves Owner's Life

Few days back, a similar dog story caught the attention of netizens in which a loyal dog from New Jersey recently saved her owner’s life by dragging him to his cellphone after he collapsed during a stroke. According to a Facebook post, the owner, Biran, was home alone with the German Shepherd, Sadie, when he fell to the ground and couldn’t move. The six-year-old pooch then licked Brian’s face to keep him awake then pulled him to his cellphone, allowing him to call for help.

