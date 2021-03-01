Video: Dog Sleeps Through Robbery Training Drill, Netizens Say 'Lucky Is Lurking'

A hilarious video which has surfaced on the internet shows a guard dog sleeping peacefully through a robbery drill. While few people think that the dog is able to read human emotions and knows it is a drill, others said the dog was ‘saving’ his ‘energy’. According to the reports by Daily Mail, Lucky is a husky dog who belongs to the owner of a jewellery shop in Thailand. The drill is an attempt to train the staff on how to act during armed robberies.

Lucky fails the test

The nearly 35 seconds video shows the dog refusing to wake up while an armed thief enters the store and robs it on gunpoint. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera and it shows the dog enjoying its sleep completely unaware of what is happening. However, the owner can be seen glancing at the dog again and again but the dog does not care. In the end, it becomes quite obvious that Lucky has failed the test.

Netizens left divided

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 29K reactions. Netizens are left completely divided on watching the video. "Just practicing. Father is saving energy. Haha", wrote a Facebook user. Another peron wrote, "Dogs smell human emotion. If they are shocked or afraid of dogs, they will know that they know that they practice robbing. Don't insult sister.. Because if they know that they are really robbing, they will run before anyone's friend very fast". The video has over 5.5K shares and 3.2K comments.

