‘Highlight Of The Day’: Adorable Friendship Between Dog, Mailman Leaves Netizens Awestruck

A heartwarming video of a mailman and a dog named ‘Winnie’ is winning hearts on the internet. The short video clip of the adorable friendship between the two has left the netizens in awestruck. The video has been doing rounds on the internet and is the cutest thing one can find during the pandemic.

In the video, one can see Winnie, a golden retriever, getting excited as soon as she sees the mail truck arriving. The mailman then gets off the truck drops the main and before leaving he gently pats the dog. He even ‘boops’ Winnie and tells her ‘not to bark’. As soon as Winnie is calm, the mailman gives her a treat after which the happy dog runs back to the house. In the video, one can also hear the owner of the dog saying, “She loves her mailman”.

The video shared on Reddit has received more than one lakh upvotes. With thousands of comments, netizens call the video ‘sweet’. One Reddit user wrote, “That is the true spirit of a Golden Retriever. They love to love and be loved”. Another user wrote, “And I'm sure her mailman loves her back. I bet it's a highlight of his day to give pets and a treat to her”. “I would BECOME a mail courier if I could indulge in this kind of puppy therapy every day,” added another.

Dog obsessed with water

Another adorable video of dog obsessed with waiting is doing rounds on the internet. A TikTok user with username meganwall18 posted a video of her dog, Chester who had started playing with water since he was a small puppy. The short clip even shows the entire journey of how initially as a puppy, the animal used to play with the water in his bowl to how now he enjoys his pool time splashing in the water. Contrary to most dogs, this golden labrador can be seen blissfully enjoying taking several baths in a day.

