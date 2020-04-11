Maharashtra Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet THIS Way

Maharashtra Police are doing all they can to curb the situation of Coronavirus in the state. From singing Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye on the road to distributing food among the homeless and needy, they are winning the hearts of the masses with their actions. On their official Twitter page, they have also shared memes and posts to make people laugh while at the same time spread awareness about social distancing and quarantine during Coronaviurus lockdown. Here are the few times when the Maharashtra police won over the internet with their efforts:

Maharashtra police and their tryst with Coronavirus lockdown

The above video shared on YouTube, is a compilation of most of the good deeds done by Maharashtra police during the current crisis of Coronavirus lockdown. The first few minutes shows a group of policemen singing Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye in order to help people realise the importance and necessity of staying home. In the next few clips, they are seen distributing food among the homeless and the poor so that they do not have to roam about.

Tweets shared by Maharashtra police for awareness of COVID-19 pandemic

Right answer will not just save your lifeline but also be the lifeline of those around. #StayHomeStaySafe@CMOMaharashtra @AnilDeshmukhNCP @IPS_Association pic.twitter.com/sin4vPdRMe — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) April 9, 2020

The hat might have covered Shikari Shambu's eyes but neither him nor you can get away if you ignore the warning on the board.

Spreading fake news, messages or information will result in legal action.#StayHomeStaySafe

VerifyBeforeForwarding pic.twitter.com/vsu78T5Il1 — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) April 10, 2020

Only 😷this mask is not enough to fight #COVID19



“One Mask For Ear Too..”



High time to protect yourself from fake news and pervert propaganda 🙉 for effective fight against pic.twitter.com/NDz0qKiLQg — Pune City Traffic Police (@PuneCityTraffic) April 5, 2020

