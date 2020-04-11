Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Take Part In #QuarantineTravelChallenge

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, most countries have been put under lockdown forcing millions confined to their homes. Therefore, it has given birth to multiple online challenges including the most recent one called ‘#QuarantineTravelChallenge’ which includes “pencil travellers” to recreate the best photos from their trips around the world at home from the tools that are available during the lockdown. While the global death toll of COVID-19 outbreak has mounted to one lakh and over 1.6 million are infected worldwide, travellers used their innovation to recreate their images. According to international reports, the challenge was started by a traveller from Lithuania last week who called it “amazing times” and called out on all people to participate amid such trying times during pandemic.

#QuarantineTravelChallenge

The challenge apparently introduced on Facebook has since then paved its way to across social media platforms with people either replacing a snake to a tube, koala to cat among other things to create a travel picture during the quarantine. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 102,730 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,699,632 people. Out of the total infections, 376,330 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

#LetMenCook challenge

In the same wave of online challenges, Spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar came up with a cooking challenge for men under the hashtag, #LetMenCook followed by #WomenOnStrike for a day, so that the females who are overburdened with household chores can get a breather. First introduced on April 3, Sri Sri even posted a video of himself, cooking on April 6. Hundreds of men have taken part in the trend and have posted images and videos of doing dishes and cooking in the kitchen with the caption, “challenge accepted”.

How about #WomenOnStrike on Monday? #LetMenCook

Women can guide others in the house, including children to cook. In some cases, it might be tougher to teach than to cook yourself but it's worth the challenge.#LockdownAdventures — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) April 3, 2020

