Adorable Images Of Dog Named Macy Win Hearts On Internet; See Post

A recent twitter post has caught the attention of netizens all across social media. Uploaded on Twitter by the handle name WeRateDogs, the post includes three pictures of the dog named Macy. The heartwarming pictures of Macy have left the netizens in complete awe.

The teething puppy

The first picture shows the dog chewing the corner of a piece of furniture. She is seen looking into the camera with her blue eyes. The second picture shows Macy with an open mouth and no teeth. She has the furniture piece in her mouth. Last picture gives the view of her eyes. The images have been captioned as, “This is Macy. She’s teething and was wondering if, once she’s done with the table, she could nibble you for a bit. 12/10 would allow it”.

This is Macy. She’s teething and was wondering if, once she’s done with the table, she could nibble you for a bit. 12/10 would allow it pic.twitter.com/dU4PbvY7RO — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 4, 2020

The images have managed to gather 94.8K likes and 7K Retweets and comments. People have also taken to the comment section to post pictures of their dog's teething process. Few have also Retweeted the post with their own captions.

Macy is not the first dog who has gained so much attention from netizens. Few days back, a video posted on Twitter showed pet dogs enjoying their ride along with their hooman on a motorbike. Posted by former Basketball player Rex Chapman, the 49-second video showcases the pooches named Biscuit and Waffles on a fun ride around the city. Both the pooches could be seen wearing pink coloured glasses. The wholesome video also highlights the curiously of the golden retriever Waffles who could be seen constantly checking things around.

(Image Credits: Twitter/WeRateDogs)

