Pet dogs ride motorbike around the city, netizens say 'they're having the best life'

Dogs are humankind's best friend, not only do they share troubles but also joy. Recently, a video posted on Twitter showed pet dogs enjoying their ride along with their hooman on a motorbike. Posted by former Basketball player Rex Chapman, the 49-second video showcases the pooches named Biscuit and Waffles on a fun ride around the city.

Originally posted by a page ‘Buitengebieden’, the short clip shows Biscuit and Waffles sitting in the sidecar of a motobike while their hooman drives it around the city. Both the pooches could be seen wearing pink coloured glasses. The wholesome video also highlights the curiously of the golden retriever Waffles who could be seen constantly checking things around.

Video wins internet

Biscuit and Waffles are out for a ride to begin the week.



Pets, bruh...pic.twitter.com/RLlkqS2xfI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 3, 2020

Since shared the clip has been viewed over 693 thousand times and garnered a bundle of comments. The pooches have especially caught the eyes of another pet parents who reminisced similar memories in the comments. One user worte, "Wait so is one dog wearing the other dog like a Baby Bjorn???" while another wondered, "What happens if they see a cat while stopped at a stoplight/sign? Or a discarded hot dog laying on the ground?" Yet another comment read, "This guy has the coolest dogs ever. Who needs someone hes got 2 dogs that love him".

Looks like scene from The Mandalorian. — Steve Martin (@Unrealbluegrass) August 3, 2020

Aw, brings me back to rides with "big" Turk pic.twitter.com/shJnLflhSL — Adobe Wan Kenobi͛ (@JameyMessina) August 3, 2020

As a former 😢 Great Dane owner, this made me so happy and sad at the same time. Thanks Rex! — Guy Tucker (@GuyTucker27) August 3, 2020

Man that is so dang sweet. Gave me a big ole smile. My Laia is enjoying her day. Stay safe & Blessed pic.twitter.com/Rpq1PQ42gY — Rebecca lynn Cherry (@lovemyjessica22) August 3, 2020

OMG, y’all - I just can’t stand the adorableness...and their names!!!😍 pic.twitter.com/JwcgSro8oy — Shelbie (@Shelbie68) August 3, 2020

Immensely important follow up... which one is biscuits and which one is waffles... world needs to know — SteveSlavoff (@SteveSlavoff) August 3, 2020

Please tell me the little fuzzy one is named waffles. — Crambone 🍩 (@DREADNOK) August 3, 2020

Read: US Boy, Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack & Got 90 Stitches, Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Read: Millie Bobby Brown Pens Down Emotional Note For Her Dog Dolly Who Passed Away

Along with Biscuit and Waffles,recently, a dog who helped firefighters won the internet. A video of the incident was later shared on Twitter by a page called ‘Back to nature’ and has created a buzz since then. The 14-second clip shows the moments when the passerby dog decided to help the workers in pulling down the tree.

In the video, a team of firefighters could be seen pulling down a tree with the help of a rope. However, they soon realise that there is a doggo who has joined them in their operations. The clip ends by showing all of them pulling the tree in harmony. Since shared, the 'passerby dog’ has won everybody’s heart and video has been viewed over 66.5 thousand times.

Read: Good News: Temple Feeds Stray Dogs; Rappers Compose 'COVID-19 Anthem'; 5 Uplifting Stories

Read: Dog Helps Firefighters In Pulling Down Tree, Video Wins Internet | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.