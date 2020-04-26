'Adorable': Netizens Are Gushing Over This Little Lion Cub And Its Roar, Watch

Amid coronavirus outbreak with major countries are under lockdown and millions of people remain confined to their homes, an “adorable” video of a lion cub walking in Serengeti National Park in northern Tanzania has been making several rounds on the internet. The short 15-second-clip even shows the amateur roar of the animal that internet users find "precious". Since posted the video has garnered nearly 70 thousand views with over eight thousand likes. Netizens are not only gushing over “how cute” the animal looks, but some of them even called the lion cub as “Simba”, which is the main character of Disney’s The Lion King, first introduced back in 1994 in an animated film.

This little lion cub in Serengeti National Park pic.twitter.com/8kXAjsALSw — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) April 25, 2020

‘Most adorable’

Most internet users were seen gushing over “most adorable” lion cub, while others even called the animal as “what a doll” implying that it is cute. Another Twitter user even called the cub as “important” and added that the animal must be “protected at all costs”. Many netizens called the cub “cute” and one of them also said, “I will meet you soon”, adding that after the lockdown due to deadly coronavirus gets over, the user would travel to Tanzania.

simba ❤️ — doctor extraordinaire (@irisosiriss) April 25, 2020

Scary roars from Simba 🦁 — $LadyJaneV 🇱🇦 🇺🇸💙🍜🍛🌶️🍚 (@LADYJANE1681) April 25, 2020

Little pin teeth 🦷 ❤️ — 柳下闻瑶琴 (@Aurora01121) April 26, 2020

That's just the most adorable. Did you hear his lion roar??!! — ElkeMariaHassell (@ElkeHassell) April 25, 2020

@RelaxableFur This made me think of you and your Simba drawings. :-) — Kellie J. Wright (@KellieJWright1) April 26, 2020

Oh my god look how precious he is! This is super sweet, thank you for sharing that with me :) — Relaxable🐾 (@RelaxableFur) April 26, 2020

He is practicing and he will make it. Wee man will make it☺️☺️ — Catherine Ourpatio III (@OurpatioI) April 26, 2020

