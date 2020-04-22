Good News: Tigress Gives Birth To 3 Cubs In Ranchi, Netizens Celebrate

General News

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) association recently took on Twitter to share a piece of “heartwarming” news that a tigress has given birth to three cubs.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tigress

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, while humans around the world remain confined to their homes, nature has been blooming to take back control. The Indian Forest Service (IFS) association recently took on Twitter to share a piece of “heartwarming” news on April 21 that a tigress has given birth to three cubs in Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, Jharkhand. The IFS even shared a 24-second-long clip of the animal who is seen with its cubs playing around. The video has garnered over seven thousand views and has been widely shared across social media platforms. 

Read - Tigress Gives Birth To Cub In Sariska, Netizens Welcome 'good News Amid Bleek Times'

Read - 'Amid Corona, Good Wildlife News,' Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot As Sariska Tigress Gives Birth

‘Very proud moment’

While most internet users are celebrated the news and congratulated the entire team of the zoo, others also called it “beautiful” and a “very proud moment”. One Twitter user even admitted that amid these “hard times” while the world is combatting a global health crisis, “nature has given us something to smile about”. Another internet user also credited the entire nation for protecting its wildlife while people remain indoors to practice social distancing and adhere to lockdown rules till May 3. 

Read - Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Rescued From Well Using Ladder And Rope 

Read - ‘Kudos To Sidam Istarl’: Forest Official Rewarded For Rescuing Tigress Avni’s Cubs

Read - Tigress Keeps A Vigil While Cubs Drink Water, Netizens Say 'dangerously Beautiful'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories