Good News: Tigress Gives Birth To 3 Cubs In Ranchi, Netizens Celebrate

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, while humans around the world remain confined to their homes, nature has been blooming to take back control. The Indian Forest Service (IFS) association recently took on Twitter to share a piece of “heartwarming” news on April 21 that a tigress has given birth to three cubs in Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, Jharkhand. The IFS even shared a 24-second-long clip of the animal who is seen with its cubs playing around. The video has garnered over seven thousand views and has been widely shared across social media platforms.

In this #Corona-filled gloomy environment heartening news coming from #BhagwanBirsaZoo,Jharkhand where a Tigress has given birth to three cubs .Congratulations to all the Zoo Officials and staffs of Bhagwan Birsa Zoo,Ranchi. @HemantSorenJMM @Forest_Dept_GOJ pic.twitter.com/TYeg3qFeYv — IFS Association (@CentralIfs) April 21, 2020

‘Very proud moment’

While most internet users are celebrated the news and congratulated the entire team of the zoo, others also called it “beautiful” and a “very proud moment”. One Twitter user even admitted that amid these “hard times” while the world is combatting a global health crisis, “nature has given us something to smile about”. Another internet user also credited the entire nation for protecting its wildlife while people remain indoors to practice social distancing and adhere to lockdown rules till May 3.

Very proud moment for all indians,

That we somewhere protecting wild life.

Wild life is the best of gifts for us from nature. — Anzar Shah (@AnzarShah3) April 21, 2020

Wow. — Shreyasi singh (@shreyasi_singh) April 21, 2020

It's great and pleasing to the eye. — Lal Alok Nath Shahdeo (@alok_shahdeo) April 21, 2020

Congratulations to the team. — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) April 21, 2020

That's great news, and appreciate the efforts of the Zoo officials for this successful breeding in captivity 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — @ul V (@AttulV) April 21, 2020

That's amazing news 💙🐅 — Mrigank Goyal (@GoyalMrigank) April 21, 2020

Beautiful — Sudhanshu Nayak (@Snayak90) April 21, 2020

