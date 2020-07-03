Adorable Video Of 'wonderfully Innocent' Orangutan Pranking Brother Wins The Internet

A recent video showing an orangutan playing with his brother has gone viral for the adorable prank. The video posted on Twitter has received a lot of comments and likes from netizens who were delighted to see the playful and mischievous nature of orangutans.

'A joy to watch'

In the caption of the tweet, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda mentioned that humans share a great similarity with orangutans, much more than chimps and gorillas. In the video, a mischievous orangutan is seen wearing a sack and chasing his brother around the field.

The ape keeps toppling on his brother in a bid to get his attention. The two animals are rolling around when a third one is seen joining them in the game. The 1.52-minute long video has managed to bring joy to the people amid the gloom of pandemic.

Take a look at the video below:

The pranks our brothers play😊



Human shares at least 28 unique physical characteristics with orangutans but only 2 with chimps & 7 with gorillas. That perhaps makes them more human like & a joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/fm52Vuo1Vo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 1, 2020

The video was uploaded on June 1 and has already been viewed by more than 35,000 times and received 2.8 thousand likes. Take a look at the comments left by some delighted netizens.

It's so wonderfully innocent, mischievous and fun!! — Anjana (@AnjanaHRao) July 1, 2020

😂😂😂 — Krishna Sharma (@Krishna93057401) July 1, 2020

What a naughty prank!🤣 — Indubala (@Indubala_P) July 2, 2020

One of the nicest video ever..... retweet it again and https://t.co/pBtN6Y5YgK forest and save orangutans........... — Vikash Verma (@vikashk66446466) July 2, 2020

Nice videos

Super sir — Venkatesan Vellingiri (@Venkate53084219) July 2, 2020

