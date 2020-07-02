Last Updated:

Wolves 'sing' To Make Music Just Like Humans, Netizens Find It ‘beautifully Haunting'

In a bid to spread ‘good feeling’ among one another, the Wolf Conservation Center explained that the wolves ‘sing’ to make music just like humans.

Wolves

In a bid to spread ‘good feeling’ among one another, the Wolf Conservation Center explained that the wolves ‘sing’ to make music just like humans. While taking to Twitter, the organisation shared a video of two wolves howling in total sync. The short-clip posted with an explanation of detailed behaviour of the animals has left several internet users surprised. 

In the caption, the organisation explained that such behaviour in animals is known as ‘social glue’. They added that the behaviour is similar to ‘spreading a good feeling’ like people around a campfire or the feeling of ‘closer to one another’. They further said that through ‘songs’, the wolves ‘reaffirm social bonds with one another’ and it is the ‘same idea’ of spreading happiness like humans. 

Netizens find it ‘beautifully haunting’ 

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 32,000 times. With more than 4,500 likes and several comments, internet users also called the video ‘beautifully haunting’. One Twitterati wrote, “I had no idea that wolves sing like humans,” while others expressed that they “never get tired of listening to them sing”. An internet user said, “And a beautiful song it is”. “I love this so much,” added another. 

