Wolves 'sing' To Make Music Just Like Humans, Netizens Find It ‘beautifully Haunting'

In a bid to spread ‘good feeling’ among one another, the Wolf Conservation Center explained that the wolves ‘sing’ to make music just like humans. While taking to Twitter, the organisation shared a video of two wolves howling in total sync. The short-clip posted with an explanation of detailed behaviour of the animals has left several internet users surprised.

In the caption, the organisation explained that such behaviour in animals is known as ‘social glue’. They added that the behaviour is similar to ‘spreading a good feeling’ like people around a campfire or the feeling of ‘closer to one another’. They further said that through ‘songs’, the wolves ‘reaffirm social bonds with one another’ and it is the ‘same idea’ of spreading happiness like humans.

Did you know that sometimes wolves sing just to make music, as we do?

It's called 'social glue' - a spreading of good feeling like people singing around a campfire, feeling closer to one another - it’s that same idea: through song, wolves reaffirm social bonds with one another. pic.twitter.com/sRxEmntNcH — Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) June 30, 2020

READ: Video Of Foxes Laughing Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Say 'cuteness Is Off The Charts'

Netizens find it ‘beautifully haunting’

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 32,000 times. With more than 4,500 likes and several comments, internet users also called the video ‘beautifully haunting’. One Twitterati wrote, “I had no idea that wolves sing like humans,” while others expressed that they “never get tired of listening to them sing”. An internet user said, “And a beautiful song it is”. “I love this so much,” added another.

Call of the wild,beautiful,pure,nature! Wolves howl the natural echo's of life! Without them there is eerily stillness & the life heart is taken out of Mother nature. — Lyn Myers (@LynMyers14) July 1, 2020

Definitely the nicest song I’ve heard handsome lovely creatures ❣️💚 — sophie watson (@sophiew81368080) July 1, 2020

READ: Video Of Bear Cubs Playfully Fighting Each Other Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

I never get tired of listening to them sing! — Mary Jo Gunter (@LadyMae42) June 30, 2020

Just the most envigorating sound! — Avril (@dragon15a) June 30, 2020

they’re just doing the background vocals for wolves by kanye — mr do not answer phone (@douglasminolta) June 30, 2020

READ: ‘Good News And Bad News’: Twitter Says 2020 Is Half Over, Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

READ: Rex Chapman's Adorable Mother-son Video Will Melt Your Hearts; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.