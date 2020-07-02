Video Of Foxes Laughing Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Say 'cuteness Is Off The Charts'

An adorable video of foxes laughing when being tickled has resurfaced on the internet and left several netizens smiling. According to reports, the three foxes in the video are Finnegan, Dixie and Vixie, who were rescued from a fur farm. The short-clip was initially shared back in March by ‘Save a Fox’, which is a non-profit organisation that aims to rescue foxes and find permanent homes for them.

As the clip made way to Twitter, internet users can’t seem to get over the cuteness of the three animals. In the 53-second-video, one can see the foxes being tickled by a person while they squeal in amusement. The three foxes can be heard laughing in utter enjoyment and leaving netizens amused.

If you've never heard a fox laugh, you’re welcome!

pic.twitter.com/jOLVddXWJ1 — mollyfprince (@mollyfprince) June 29, 2020

Netizens find it ‘cute but also terrifying’

Shared on June 29, the clip has been viewed over ten million times. With over 369,000 likes and thousands of comments, netizens expressed that they were delighted to hear the foxes laugh for the first time. One internet user wrote, “I believe I can die now happy. No, I've never heard them laugh and I think I'm a better person for hearing this!!!”.

Some Twitter users also wrote that the foxes are ‘cute but terrifying’. “Knowing that its foxes make it cute, but imagine hearing this alone outside at night. This would terrify me, it sounds like distorted children’s laughter,” added another. Here are some trending comments,

The cuteness factor is off the charts. — Anti War Libertarian (L) (@CLibertarian01) June 30, 2020

@heykristin1024 why is the cute and also terrifying? — Ben (@bam06j) June 30, 2020

We need more of this and less of pretty much everything else. 😀 — Run, Eat, Ralph 🏃🏻🍕🍺 (@Mr_Ralph_) June 29, 2020

Foxes are just dogs running on cat software — Dennis 'T-980' Emigh (@T980) June 29, 2020

@BenDoverTrum okay I didn’t know how much I loved foxes until now 😍😍😍 — Chelsie Bursey 🇨🇦 (@ChelsieBursey3) July 1, 2020

Why they sound like they're dubbed by children? — Gntr (@Turduckenh) July 1, 2020

Awesome!!

Even I started laughing by just watching them. — Bhumik Bhanvadia (@BhumikBhanvadia) July 1, 2020

