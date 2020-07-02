'Beautiful' Dachshund Puppy Leaves Netizens Awestruck With Its Unique Appearance

What internet users are calling ‘precious’ is an adorable dachshund puppy born with unique black and white spots all over the body except his face and ears. Named as ‘Moo’, the pooch has been taking the internet by storm since its owner created a separate Instagram account. Moo’s unique half dog, half cow-like appearance has reportedly inspired its name. The nearly seven-month-old pup has piebald fur that results in the unpigmented white spots of fur appearing on its natural coat for almost its entire body.

According to international media reports, Moo’s owner Victoria Hoffman has said that often pooch’s mismatched coat has confused the people into believing that the furry animal is either wearing pyjamas or a coat. Hailing from Miami, Hoffman called her pet is a “unique piebald” because he has a heavy ticking, black spots on the white coat. But Moo also has a pure black and tan head. She even confessed that her pooch’s body not matching its head has surprised many people when they find out that it is Moo’s natural coat.

‘So precious’

Moo’s appearance of dachshund mix with dalmatian-like fur has attracted thousands of people on the internet. Having followership of over 25k on its Instagram page, one of the netizens even called the pup as ‘most adorable internet celebrity’. Many other dog pages have united in comment sections under Moo’s post and have offered their cuddles and have left many quirky messages.

One Instagram user wrote, “This little dude is PERFECT”, while someone else said that she would “love to cuddle with Moo”. One of the internet users said that pup’s cuteness is ‘too much to handle’. Many people just post heart emoticons and shower all their love on the unique animal with ‘best eyes’.

