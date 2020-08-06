Children Caught Hiding Chicks In Their Pockets, Their Cute Expressions Win Hearts; Watch

The hilarious video of three Afghani children that is going viral on social media has left netizens in splits. The video shows three Afghani kids innocently carrying little chicken in their pockets. Uploaded on twitter by the username Qudsia Qanbary, the video has garnered 444K views.

'Winner winner chicken dinner'

The video begins when the cameraman walking towards the three boys and confronting them. Three of them, very innocently take out the chickens from their pockets, one by one. The children don’t speak a word in the 33 second video. However, they are constantly looking at each other. The video has been captioned as, “chickens stolen by these chickens”.

جوجه مرغ دزدی توسط این جوجه‌ها😄😍 pic.twitter.com/p67XKDa2qF — Qudsia Qanbary ➐⁦ (@qudsia_qanbary) August 3, 2020

Leaving the netizens in complete awe, the video has managed to gather 720 likes and 203 Retweets and comments. While some felt that the kids were too cute and scared, others commented that this video made their day better. Few people could also relate to the video and were taken back to their childhood, commenting how blissful it was to be a child.

This is so cute 🥺 — Navya | नव्या (@navsszz) August 5, 2020

I wonder they were going to do next if they weren't caught.

Man, childhood was bliss. — Ahmad (@waseeeeemmmmm) August 5, 2020

Hahahaha masha allah thats so amazing to see the faces of these children — mohd hayyan (@mhayyan1297) August 5, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner..😂😂 — யாளி கொண்டான் (@rajavsanthosh) August 5, 2020

Always knew our kids are Gangkapans😤 — AAK (@AshfaqAk_) August 4, 2020

Wow awesome love these cuteeeee babies. — Muzafar Ahmad Bhat (@Muzafar40625908) August 6, 2020

Few days back another such video went viral showing a completely mattressed floor, where two children are playing with each other. One child gently hugs the other child and then lays on him, showing off his cute wrestling skills. Both of them are trying to come up with various tactics to win over the other. In the background, you can hear someone laughing. The video was uploaded by Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia and it managed to gather 5.6K likes and 237 Retweets and comments. His followers also bombarded the comment section, praising the two cute kids. While some people are simply appreciating the kids, there are also people who have commented that such kids will make the country proud one day.

