Viral: African Boys' Rendition Of 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Title Track Leaves Netizens Impressed

Nikhil Advani directed film Kal Ho Naa Ho, which released in 2003 is one of the highly-lauded films in Indian cinema. The film tops the watchlist of hundreds and thousands of ardent Bollywood fans across the globe, till date. Recently, a video of African boys crooning to the title track of KHNH went viral on social media, leaving many stumped.

African boys take the internet by storm as they sing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'

Bollywood fans are not just limited to India, but worldwide. Photographer Varinder Chawla recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of three African boys singing the evergreen chartbuster title song of Kal Ho Na Ho. A video clip of the boys singing the title track of the Saif Ali Khan starrer started making rounds on the internet. In the video shared by Chawla, the boys gave the song a perfect melody in their style. Sharing the video on Instagram, Chawla wrote, "African boys sing Kal Ho Na Ho perfectly...(sic)".

Watch the video below:

The soulful melody has been originally sung by the melodious playback singer, Sonu Nigam. The music of KHNH has been composed by the iconic music composer trio, Shankar Ehsaan Loy while its lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. Watch the full music video of the song here:

Kal Ho Na Ho had an ensemble cast of Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The romantic comedy-drama film also featured Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul in pivotal roles. Along with garnering positive reviews from the masses as well as film critics, KHNH also became a blockbuster hit and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of that year.

The plot of this film tells the story of a pessimistic girl, Naina who transforms after she falls in love with an upbeat man with a secret. Naina falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur, who is a terminally ill patient. He tries to set her up with her best friend, Rohit Patel, because he fears that she will be left heartbroken if he reciprocates to her feelings.

