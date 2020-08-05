Viral Video: Violent Fistfight Ensues As 2 Passengers Refuse To Wear Masks On An Aircraft

A video of a violent fistfight that broke out onboard an aircraft has been making rounds on the internet. The reason behind the fight is claimed to be the refusal of two onboard passengers for wearing face masks. The in-flight chaos took place on a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Ibiza, which eventually led to both the men being arrested by the police.

The fistfight's video on a KLM flight left netizens shook

In the video footage, which was shared by 'The Mic High Club' on their Instagram handle, two British men were seen getting involved in a brawl after the aircraft Boeing 737 took off from Amsterdam on Friday. One of the passengers is also heard saying, "Stop now, there are kids over here" in the video which has been making rounds on the internet. The footage, shared by michighclub showcased two men, one of them being shirtless, throwing kicks and punches at each other before one of them was stopped and pinned down on the floor by other fellow passengers on board. The IG account also claimed that one of the passengers involved in the fight was British and consuming alcohol. Sharing the video on their Instagram handle, 'The Mic High Club' wrote,

Panic and violent brawl! Unruly British passenger on board KLM flight to Ibiza, he had been drinking Grey Goose @greygoose vodka. They refused to wear facemasks and their behavior towards other passengers was hostile. 2 arrests were made.

Watch the video below:

In the second video shared by them, the IG account revealed that both British men who caused the brawl were arrested by 'Guardia Civil'. They wrote, "The British man who caused a brawl aboard @klm flight to Ibiza - he and his friend refused to wear a face mask and bothered other passengers - was arrested by Guardia Civil". Have a look:

Last month, in a statement released by KLM Airlines on their official website, they had set the record straight that face masks are mandatory on all of their flights. The statement read, "Wearing facial protection during boarding and onboard is mandatory for KLM passengers. Passengers must ensure that they carry the required facial protection with them. Cabin crew will of course also wear facial protection".

