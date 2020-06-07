Airport At Home: Woman Takes Unique Birthday Trip Amid COVID, Netizens Say 'Happy Travel'

A video of a woman recreating her birthday trip as she could not travel due to the air travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic has amused the internet. Shared on Facebook, the 4-minute clip features Dana Nicole Jondahl who designed the airport around the indoor and outdoor space in her home as she travelled with baggage challenging those who stated that she “could not travel on her birthday”.

With over 9k likes, the Facebook users are left stunned by the “creative humour” of the girl and her “fantastic visit” to an unknown destination that “made the day” for so many. Saint Paul, Minn resident who is a frequent traveller and a globe trotter was excited to spend her 34th birthday abroad when the novel coronavirus ruined her dreams and plans. Therefore, she instead travelled in a skit by erecting a makeshift airport at her home in order to make her birthday memorable.

Onboard a flight in garden

Wheeling her suitcase across her personal airport that she designed, Jondahl could be seen entering through security checkpoints, then getting her boarding pass at the computerized check-in kiosk as she enters departure sign and TSA screening, while featuring as the agent in red uniform simultaneously. Further, the woman also features as an agent in a blue blazer with a name tag who loads her baggage in a makeshift conveyor belt as she walks through a full-body scanner made from a cardboard box.

As a blue attired agent, she makes some exception to material not allowed onboard the flight as the woman flashes her “birthday girl” batch pinned on her shirt. After a long wait, while listening to music and on her laptop, the girl finally boards the flight, set up in her garden, as she then features as flight crew serving a snack and water to herself. Eventually, she lands back at where she began, her dream destination to celebrate her birthday in the hilarious video. “Fabulous, absolutely fabulous!” wrote a user. “was expecting some kind of sarcastic humour, but this is just wholesome,” wrote the second.

