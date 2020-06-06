Dog perfectly lands on its paws, netizens amazed by its 'gravity defying skills'

Whether cats always land on their feet or not is a matter of controversy, but no other animal can challenge the feline’s gravity-defying skills. However, a clip of a dog landing perfectly on its feet has left everybody stunned and proved that cats are not the only ones with the ability.

First shared on Reddit, the five-second clip shows a labradoodle running down a hill towards its hooman. However, he topples in the way. The clip then shows the pooch rolling only to land on its paws. The amusing clip ends with the dog walking forward as if nothing happened. The clip which was shared with the caption, “My dog running at me” has captured everybody’s attention has received over 41. 4 thousand upvotes and multiple comments.

One user jokingly wrote, “I did that on purpose” while another wrote, "I’ve watched this like 14 times and belly laughed every time". “The pairs of legs that go straight up both times” read another comment. Yet another user wrote "I give that flip 10/10 truly the best flip. Perfect form. I’m LOVING that execution"

Leopard's perfect jump

Meanwhile, a video of a ‘majestic’ leopard jumping from one tree to another in an effortless way has taken over the internet by storm. Shared on Twitter, the 12-second-clip has left the internet users amazed. The video captures a well-coordinated ‘incredible’ jump of the animal.

In the video, one can see the leopard climbing a tree and then a few seconds later, the nocturnal predator takes a huge leap and lands on another tree effortlessly. The video has received more than 15,000 likes and has been shared on several social media platforms. While a leopard jumping on a tree is quite normal, however, the video left the internet users ‘stunned’ as the distance between the two trees seem to be a lot.

