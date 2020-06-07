Ireland: Hotel Releases ‘Bunny Love’ Tell-tale And Wedding Clip, Netizens 'want To Visit'

A tell-tale video clip of bunny lovers getting married at Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel in Ireland has won the hearts of many on social media. The furry love mates Bugsy and Roger were pronounced bunny hubby and wife in an event organized by the hospitality business amid the coronavirus lockdown that left the establishment devoid of humans. Therefore, the nearly 3-minute footage shows the staff catering to the animals and pets at the onsite farm while they eventually host a wedding for bunnies.

The footage accumulated tremendous reactions as users online became impatient to visit the park hotel. With 1.6k likes users called the rabbits “Great fun lads” and stated that they “can't wait to get out to Newpark”. The clip opens with staff serving delicacies to the animals in a usual busy summer, only this time the guests were different and not the humans. A hen perched on a table while a staff member proceeded with a dish at hand. Another pet, a bunny could be seen seated scrolling the plentyofbunnies.com website and a Ladybunny, the Trump-inspired first date, Bugsy intrigues Roger.

The outdoor proposal, Hen night party

Further, in the footage, the bunny couple can be seen lavishly dining with a glass of wine and an assortment of cuisines as they chomp on the noodle. Later, they could be seen on an outdoor swing as Roger proposes the lady bunny with “Marry me” letters carved on the ground. There’s hen party night as rabbits have a good time while hens dance around. Eventually, the bunny couple marks their big day with a wedding ceremony at a park hotel. While Roger is attired in a bunny size black tuxedo, the lady bunny flaunts her white wedding attire in presence of an orchestra and the fine dine while two get married.

Fast forward a year, the clip shows the family seated in “the wishing Chair” as tiny baby bunnies flock the parents and friends, the other farm animals pay a visit to the happy couple. The footage ends with New Park’s title, “A hotel for all occasions”. “Omg fair play guys, brilliant,” wrote a user, making a laughing emoji. “That video is brilliant, I can't wait to stay there,” wrote the second. “Very clever video brilliant,” wrote the third.

