'Alex The Alligator' Rescued Safely From Lake Lynwood, To Be Sent To Licensed Reptile Park

On July 31, Lynwood Fire Department took to Facebook to share two posts. The first post was a cautionary note to inform people regarding the presence of the alligator. The note said that the Lynwood Fire and Police Department have been called out to look for an alligator which has been spotted at the lake. They assured the citizens that they are working on the situation and will very soon capture the reptile.

The three and a half feet long alligator

They also made a description of the animal saying, “The animal is about 3ft long and not an immediate hazard to animals or humans. We also know that many homes have their backyards on shore of Lake Lynwood and may have concerns”. They urged people to call 911 immediately if they sight the animal.

Later that day, another post was made which said, “We would like to notify the residents of Lynwood that the “Alex the Alligator” has been captured safely. We would like to thank the neighbors along Lake Lynwood for their cooperation. He/she will be quarantined for 30 days then be sent to a licensed reptile park in a southern state. The exact location has yet to be determined”. The image showed the alligator in a cage.

People on social media took over to the comment section after they saw the image of the alligator. While some people thought that he was someone's pet others just thought he is too cute. People also asked how big is he? To which the Lynwood Fire Department replied that he is around 3 and a half feet long. People also appreciated the fire department for doing a good job in rescuing the animal.

(Image Source: Facebook/LynwoodFireDepartment)

