Florida: 'Feisty' Baby Alligators Battle 'huge' Wood Stork, Watch Video

A captivating video clip of a few baby alligators trying to feast on a wood stork has now left the internet stunned. Shared on Instagram by a page called, Gatorland, the short video shows a few "feisty" alligators indulging in a fight with a huge wood stork. “Small alligators are feisty no doubt but still very vulnerable to a gigantic wood stork,” the Florida based Instagram page wrote in the caption.

'All animals are fine'

The short clip starts by showing the baby alligators trying to attack the bird with one of them even trying to take a little jump so that it could reach the stork’s neck. However, the giant stork does not let them near as it continues to snap its beak at the gators. “That clicking sound you hear is his beak”, the user elaborated in the caption. The video finally ends by showing the alligators swimming away.

Since shared on June 19, the clip has been viewed over 69 thousand times . It has also garnered a bandwidth of comments with netizens giving mixed reactions to the fight. One wrote, “Top ten epic anime fights while another user asserted,“That lil guy's probably like, "Just wait till I grow up!". Yet another comment read, “I love how there’s that one alligator at the top that was not phased one bit. Just getting his sun on minding his/her own business. Suns out, buns out motto I guess lol” while another user joked, “He is the typical small kid who always gets in trouble lol”.

A few days ago, a harrowing video of two alligators, each around 7 feet in length, having a neck to neck at the front door of a home in Florida has staggered the internet. Shared on Facebook, the footage was shot by home dweller Susan Geshel, who was awoken by uncanny noise at 6:45am to walk on two mammoth gators fighting outside her Pelican Preserve home in Fort Meyers. The clip of the standoff pursued between the two creatures has left the internet users astounded as they said that the woman had “quite a wakeup call” early morning.

