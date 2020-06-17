29-kilogram Alligator Snapping Turtle Finds A New Home In Virginia Zoo

A 29-kilogram ‘captive-bred’ alligator snapping turtle was recently found in a northern Virginia suburb. The Fairfax County Police Department on June 16, in a Facebook post, informed that they received several calls about a large turtle that was crossing road repeatedly in a residential area of Alexandria. On reaching the location, the police department was surprised to find the huge alligator snapping turtle which is not native to the area.

In the Facebook post, the police department wrote, “Recently, our Animal Protection Police (APP) received a call about a large turtle that was crossing the road repeatedly in a residential area of Alexandria. Much to their surprise, it was a 65 lb alligator snapping turtle! Alligator snapping turtles are not native to our area and it's believed this was a captive-bred turtle that was released into the wild”.

While the turtle was a surprise for the residents as well as the police department, the cops also informed that the animal control officers first took the huge turtle to an animal shelter and then the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Furthermore, the turtle also found a new home in the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

While sharing the pictures of the turtle, the police department said, “The turtle was safely captured by the APP and transported temporarily to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The county’s Wildlife Management Specialist arranged the transfer of the turtle to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF). The turtle has now found a new home at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk!”

Netizens thank cops for rescue

While speaking to an international media outlet, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said that the turtle is a juvenile and could eventually grow as big as 90 kilograms. Meanwhile, the social media post by the police department has been making rounds on the internet. While some netizens thanked the department for rescuing the turtle, others were happy that the turtle found a new home. A user wrote, "Thank you for protecting this precious member of our community”. Another user added, “I’m glad the turtle has a new home!”

