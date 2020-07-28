Video: Hungry Alligator 'wants All The Good Food', Netizens Say 'predator Is So Cool'

A video showing an alligator being fed has surfaced on social media. The video was uploaded on July 25 and is going viral. The video shows a trainer feeding the alligator some food. It begins when the alligator comes out of water to the trainer and notices the food. He starts chasing the trainer to throw more and more food towards him.

The hungry alligator

The video is captioned as, ‘Predator wants all the good food!!!’. The trending video managed to get 38K views. Netizens took over to the comment section to react to the video. One comment read, ‘You better feed that big boy. We all know who’s the boss in that situation’. Another comment read, 'My heart just dropped'.

This is not the first time that an alligator video has become trending on social media. Few days back, a video clip of a few baby alligators trying to feast on a wood stork left the internet stunned. The short clip started by showing the baby alligators trying to attack the bird with one of them even trying to take a little jump so that it could reach the stork’s neck. However, the giant stork does not let them near as it continues to snap its beak at the gators. The video ends by showing the alligators swimming away. The video was captioned as, 'Small alligators are feisty no doubt but still very vulnerable to a gigantic wood stork'.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Gatorland_Orlando)

