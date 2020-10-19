Among Us News: Is Among Us Coming To Consoles Any Time Soon?

Among Us has become one of the most popular mobile and PC games at the moment. This mafia-esque game has suddenly grown in popularity. Players can form a group maong friends or be sitting at their respective homes and enjoy the game. The game really brings in the trust factor as players have to convince other players to not be impostors. Due to the exponential success of the game, players have been wondering 'is Among Us coming to consoles?'.

Also read: How To Download Among Us On PC? Is Among Us Free To Play? Know Details

Is Among Us Coming to Consoles?

Among Us hasn’t officially announced their entrance to the console world and it doesn’t look like it is going to happen anytime soon. The developer, Innersloth is concerned about how the game would be in terms of functionality in the new platform. The developers have called it an interesting concept, but haven’t laid out any plan for entering the console world. For now Among Us is available for free to download on iOS, Android, and PC.

Also read: Among Us No Name Glitch: How To Become Impostor With Invisible Name?

How to get Halloween Hats in Among Us?

Among Us has introduced Halloween and Holiday themed costumes and players want to use those outfits as soon as possible. The hats that are included are, witch hats, Jason mask, Santa hat, candy canes, wolf ears, pumpkin hats, and a gory hat that looks like a knife is stuck in the head of the player. These cosmetics were only available during the holiday and Halloween season, but are now available through a small hack that players can perform.

Players need to head over to the date and time settings on their PC and mobile.

They need to switch off the automatic date and time settings and switch it to manual.

After switching it to manual the players will have to set the date to 31st October 2019

After switching the date they should restart the Among Us application

Now they should be able to view all the Halloween costumes as unlocked

The players then need to switch the time back to normal and these costumes will still be available as they have been unlocked

This process usually takes more than one try to complete, so the players need to have a bit of patience.

Also read: Among Us Imposter Glitch: Here's How To Be The Imposter In Every Game

How to get among us Christmas hats in Among Us?

The players need to follow the same process as they did for the Halloween hats. This time the players need to change the date to the December 25, 2019 and the Christmas costumes will be available to them. Again this might take a few tries to execute, but after completing the process these cosmetics should be available for the players to equip throughout the year.

Also read: Among Us 100 Players: Here's How To Create A Lobby With 100 Players

Promo Image Source: Among Us Hide and Seek Twitter Handle