Ilhan Omar & AOC's Enjoyable 'Among Us' Twitch Stream Garners Lakhs Of Views

Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is not just an astute and highly intelligent politician. However, she is a terrible space killer. In her October 20 stream, AOC was joined by the US representative Ilhan Omar. Both the ladies made their Twitch debuts on the same day and enjoyed a few rounds of the sleeper hit Among Us. AOC and Ilhan Omar were joined in their stream by numerous A-list Twitch streamers like Pokimane, Dr Lupo, Jacksepticeye and etc. Read on to know more.

Ilhan Omar and AOC play Among Us live

AOC's Twitch stream received a lot of attention. In an interview with Mashable, Twitch confirmed that her channel reached a peak of over 435,000 concurrent viewers during the three-and-a-half-hour broadcast. This is a mind-blowing figure considering that she is a new streamer and that the number one record in terms of views is 667,000, which was achieved by the hugely popular Fortnite streamer Ninja.

Hearing others tell @AOC about their experience with universal healthcare just made me so sad and honestly jealous. pic.twitter.com/hSlz2Tp5i3 — ^/\{•;;•}/\^ (@nhoj_jpg) October 21, 2020

Anyone who has played the game will understand that its theme surrounds betrayal, sabotage and space murders. The game can very easily turn into a bitter battle as the impostors conjure up a web of lies. However, AOC and Ilhan Omar’s Twitch stream was surprisingly wholesome. The New York representative's early playtime was spent figuring out how the game actually worked. She was fretting that she couldn't kill anyone and hence, did not wish to be the impostor. Meanwhile, many of her opponents joked about being petrified about killing the Congresswoman.

AOC just did the most amateur kill ever and im howling laughing at the fact she got away with it pic.twitter.com/NV01ZJf5Bt — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) October 21, 2020

Ihan Omar turned out to be a better impostor in the game than AOC. She pulled off some impressive sprees and lied quite smoothly when it came to covering up for her kills. AOC certainly kept improving throughout the stream, but she has a long way to go when it comes to being a cold-hearted cosmic killer. When AOC was made the impostor, she said, "Oh my gosh guys, I can't believe I have to kill people in this.” She was frantically running about the spaceship-like the world's most reluctant murderer and stated, ”I can't kill Poki, she's so nice."

Towards the end of the stream, AOC encouraged that viewers to vote by including a link to IWillVote.com in her stream. In fact, voting is a key aspect of Among Us' gameplay, hence this made the game more suitable to play and stream just ahead of the US elections. Many fans took to Twitter to share hilarious snippets from the stream.

today. i was killed by @AOC in among us within the first five minutes. pic.twitter.com/W1Uf17o34K — maia (@mxmtoon) October 21, 2020

