All The Answers Start With W Whatsapp Quiz's Questions And Answers

All the answers start with W is a quiz that has gone viral on Whatsapp. In this quiz, various questions are asked that are based on general knowledge. What is unique about this quiz is that all answers start with W in this quiz. That is why the quiz is called as all answers start with W. As people are under self-quarantine because off Coronavirus lockdown, this puzzle is going viral on Whatsapp. Many people are spending time doing things which they would not have been able to do on a regular weekday. As some people are spending time reading and cleaning, some are solving puzzles and quizzes to pass their time. Here are all answers start with W quiz questions.

All answers start with W quiz questions

1. We all drink __

2. A colour __

3. A dry fruit__

4. A direction__

5. Marriage__

6. Vehicles have__

7. Seven days__

8. Buildings have__

9. Purse__

10. Fight__

11. March 8__

12. Aquatic mammal__

13. Salary__

14. Exercise__

15. Health is ___

16. Opposite of length__

17. An app__

18. A week day__

19. Where goods are stored__

20. A place for storing clothes__

21. A term used in cricket__

22. A wild animal__

23. Selling goods in large quantities__

24. 2/3 of the earth is__

25. Earth__

26. Spider's house__

27. A fruit__

28. A body part__

29. Clock__

30. Guard__

Here are the answers starting with W to All Answers start with W Whatsapp puzzles

1) Water

2) White

3) Walnut

4) West

5) Wedding

6) Wheels

7) Week

8) Window

9) Wallet

10) War

11) Woman's Day

12) Whale

13) Wages

14) Walk

15) Wealth

16) Wide

17) Whatsapp

18) Wednesday

19) Worship

20) Wardrobe

21) Wicket

22) Wolf

23) Wholesale

24) Water

25) World

26) Web

27) Watermelon

28) Waist / Wrist

29) Wands

30) Watchman

