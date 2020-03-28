All The Answers Start With W Whatsapp Quiz's Questions And Answers

All the answers start with W is a quiz that has gone viral on Whatsapp. In this quiz, various questions are asked that are based on general knowledge. What is unique about this quiz is that all answers start with W in this quiz. That is why the quiz is called as all answers start with W. As people are under self-quarantine because off Coronavirus lockdown, this puzzle is going viral on Whatsapp. Many people are spending time doing things which they would not have been able to do on a regular weekday. As some people are spending time reading and cleaning, some are solving puzzles and quizzes to pass their time. Here are all answers start with W quiz questions.
1. We all drink __
2. A colour __
3. A dry fruit__
4. A direction__
5. Marriage__
6. Vehicles have__
7. Seven days__
8. Buildings have__
9. Purse__
10. Fight__
11. March 8__
12. Aquatic mammal__
13. Salary__
14. Exercise__
15. Health is ___
16. Opposite of length__
17. An app__
18. A week day__
19. Where goods are stored__
20. A place for storing clothes__
21. A term used in cricket__
22. A wild animal__
23. Selling goods in large quantities__
24. 2/3 of the earth is__
25. Earth__
26. Spider's house__
27. A fruit__
28. A body part__
29. Clock__
30. Guard__
1) Water
2) White
3) Walnut
4) West
5) Wedding
6) Wheels
7) Week
8) Window
9) Wallet
10) War
11) Woman's Day
12) Whale
13) Wages
14) Walk
15) Wealth
16) Wide
17) Whatsapp
18) Wednesday
19) Worship
20) Wardrobe
21) Wicket
22) Wolf
23) Wholesale
24) Water
25) World
26) Web
27) Watermelon
28) Waist / Wrist
29) Wands
30) Watchman
