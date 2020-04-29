Alligator Found Strolling On Highway, Netizens Wonder If He Got 'sick Of Stay Home Order'

While the Highway Patrol joked that the alligator at least obeyed traffic rules as it was out of the travel lanes, netizens were curious if the animal was okay.

An astounding video of a large alligator wandering on the roads of Florida in the US, during the ongoing 'gator mating season', has taken the internet by storm. The Florida Highway Patrol took to Twitter recently to share an image and a video of the large reptile taking a stroll along a highway named Alligator Alley in Collier County, next to a chain-link fence.

While the Highway Patrol joked that the alligator at least obeyed traffic rules as it was out of the travel lanes, netizens were curious if the huge mammal crossed the fence over. 

‘He is huge’

Since shared, the video has been viewed more than 7,000 times. With hundreds of likes, several internet users were even concerned whether the ‘huge’ mammal was able to cross the fence. Some netizens even remarked on the size of the gator, while others wondered if he was on a prowl amid the mating season. 

Meanwhile, authorities in Florida reportedly warned citizens to be on the lookout for aggressive alligators as it is ‘gator mating season’. According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the mating season means that the alligators could be more mobile and aggressive than usual.

