US: 7-year-old Boy Wears A Suit For Online Class, Netizens Say 'send Resume, He's Hired'

What’s Viral

The picture, which one of the users called “priceless” depicts a candid moment US' Brian walked on after he was asked by his wife to check up on their son.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

An adorable image of a 7-year-old suited up for his early morning zoom class and signalling his dad not to disturb as he was on a call has intrigued the internet. Shared by the dad, Brian Kieffer, on his Twitter handle the image has amassed over 68.2k likes and 15.4k retweets as the elders are impressed with the young lad’s dedication.  

The picture, which one of the users said was “priceless”, depicts a candid moment as Brian walked on after he was asked by his wife to check up on their son. The amused father wrote in the caption that it took him everything to not bust out laughing upon the sight he had landed on. He said that his little son had actually put on a suit for his zoom class in the morning and was concerned that he would interrupt. Therefore, while still seated the kid gestured at his dad that he was on a call. 

Read: Mother Dresses Up Baby In Polybag As She Requests PM Modi To Open Garment Stores; Video

Read: Cat Rabbit Dog Weight Puzzle | Here's A Detailed Explanation And The Correct Answer

"Send his resume"

“My granddaughter puts a sign on her door that reads ‘Zoom meeting, NO noise!’”, wrote a user.” What I love about this is that the universal "I'm on a call" signal uses a hand shaped like a landline phone receiver's handset, even though it's an online call by a kid who's probably never used one,” wrote another user. “Can he send me his resume?” wrote the third, as the users continue to pour in reactions on the adorable picture.  

Read: Otters Fight With A Pack Of Dogs To Protect A Baby Otter, Watch Video

Read: Bizarre! People In Spain Walk Fish In Bowl, Hen, Plastic Dog To Step Out Amid Lockdown

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories