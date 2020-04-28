US: 7-year-old Boy Wears A Suit For Online Class, Netizens Say 'send Resume, He's Hired'

An adorable image of a 7-year-old suited up for his early morning zoom class and signalling his dad not to disturb as he was on a call has intrigued the internet. Shared by the dad, Brian Kieffer, on his Twitter handle the image has amassed over 68.2k likes and 15.4k retweets as the elders are impressed with the young lad’s dedication.

The picture, which one of the users said was “priceless”, depicts a candid moment as Brian walked on after he was asked by his wife to check up on their son. The amused father wrote in the caption that it took him everything to not bust out laughing upon the sight he had landed on. He said that his little son had actually put on a suit for his zoom class in the morning and was concerned that he would interrupt. Therefore, while still seated the kid gestured at his dad that he was on a call.

My 7 y.o. put on a suit for his class Zoom this morning. My wife told me I needed to go see it so I popped my head in to grab a pic. He was concerned I was going to interrupt him and flashed me the “I’m on a call hand signal.” It took everything I have not to bust out laughing. pic.twitter.com/lBJgkuyDRh — Brian Kieffer (@bckieffer) April 24, 2020

"Send his resume"

“My granddaughter puts a sign on her door that reads ‘Zoom meeting, NO noise!’”, wrote a user.” What I love about this is that the universal "I'm on a call" signal uses a hand shaped like a landline phone receiver's handset, even though it's an online call by a kid who's probably never used one,” wrote another user. “Can he send me his resume?” wrote the third, as the users continue to pour in reactions on the adorable picture.

"DAD! I'm working deelz here, GTFO!!!" — Kernel (@Geomodman) April 25, 2020

How many sales he make? — TraitorTrump (@managedchaos999) April 24, 2020

Stop it! 🤣😂 — Zee 💎 (@misszanette) April 26, 2020

You’ll be working for him before long... — Clovis (@clovis69) April 25, 2020

I hope you print and frame this photo because it is the most adorable thing in the world. — Mistress Matisse (@mistressmatisse) April 24, 2020

He's going to yell at his admin for not stopping someone from just bursting into his office. You hear that Carol!? — Misanthropic Lycanthrope (@UnacceptableOne) April 24, 2020

Meanwhile

We're seriously dressing down.... Hmmm.... — John Puglisi (@riosupt) April 26, 2020

The Alex P. Keaton of his generation. — Keith Rose (@mrkeithwrose) April 25, 2020

He’s my new favorite kid! — (((Nora M.))) (@fncmullin) April 24, 2020

Look, he’s a serious businessman who is seriously busy with serious business. This is no laughing matter. Good day, sir! — Wendy Brandes (@WendyBrandes) April 26, 2020

THIS is cuteness personified! I just can’t. AND, his office set up is better than mine! LOL — Connie💫LakeLife💫 (@Constance1inVA) April 25, 2020

The mom in me has to say it's too cute that he dressed up but did NOT clean his room. Adorable. — Jennifer (@simplyjennifer) April 26, 2020

this child is my boss. only the utmost respect. — Brian Lions Pride Immunity (@brianslionsblog) April 26, 2020

Send-me his resume, he’s hired. — Gabrielle Gavranovic (@VodkaAcide) April 25, 2020

