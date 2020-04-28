Regina George From 'Mean Girls' Resurrects In This Cat & It Tries To Stop "fetch Happen"

Many remember the iconic Regina George played by Rachel McAdams from Mean Girls. She is still remembered for her $10,000 insured hair, car commercials in Japan, but mostly for repeatedly asking Gretchen to stop trying to make "fetch happen". However, it seems many years later, the cat in a viral video still holds Regina George's views of "fetch" not happening.

A 10-second long video was posted online with the caption, "After 10 minutes of fetch, the new kitten decided she had had enough". It started with a dog playing fetch with its owner inside. But when it brought back the ball to the owner for maybe another round of "fetch" when the camera turns towards the cat who makes a beeline for the curtains. It jumps and hangs on to it probably indicating like Regina George that "fetch" will never happen.

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan Wants To Make Her Comeback With A 'Mean Girls' Sequel

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan To Dish Out Business Advice & Famous Mean Girls Lines For ₹18,000

This funny cat video surely makes one reminiscent the iconic dialogues of Regina George from Mean Girls. It has become popular in no time. Here's another video of Regina George herself so that people can find the similarities between these two:

Also Read: Mean Girls And Other Movies That Went On To Become Broadway Shows

Other funny cat videos that are just as hilarious as this one

I've been working with the cat all morning using my calculus and mathematics to get this right. #measure #jump #catvideo pic.twitter.com/csLRGGRE6J — Aidan Hynes (@AidanHynes5) April 27, 2020

Also Read: YouTube Goalkeeper Cat Video Grabs Twiteratti's Hearts As It Goes Viral

Also Read: Rachel McAdams Wants To Play Her Mean Girls Character Regina George Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.