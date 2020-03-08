US Woman Puts Head In Alligator's Mouth During Wrestling Match, Watch Video

Video of women sticking her head inside an alligator’s mouth in the US is doing rounds of the internet. Ashley Lawrence performed the heart-wrenching stunt during an alligator wrestling match in Florida. The viral video shows Lawrence initially getting control of the reptile and then sticking her head inside its mouth before the reptile snaps it back. According to international media, the alligator was 8.5 feet in height while Lawrence was only 4 feet 11 inches. Thew report added that the reptile weighed nearly 90 kgs while Lawrence weight was about 50 kg.

While talking about her feat to international media, Lawrence said that the greatest challenge during the event was her own mind. She added that she had the pressure of being the first person to enter the arena. She concluded by saying that the competition let her experience the “strength and love’ from not only spectators but also her competitors. She also talked about her tactics and said that she used the techniques of Seminole Tribe to safely capture the alligator without the use of weapons.

Posing with the Aligator

A similar stunt was performed by a Makenzie Noland, a student from Beaumont, Texas who celebrated her college graduation by posting a picture with a 14-foot-long alligator by the name of Big Tex, which lives in a wildlife sanctuary also in Beaumont, Texas. A student of Texas A&M University, Noland had been staying in Gator county for the past 3 months as she was doing an internship with the sanctuary. The pictures were shared by her on her Facebook account and garnered over 5,000 shares at the time of this publication.

During the months she spent at the sanctuary, she took care of nearly 370 alligators but developed a bond with Big Tex. She trained with the 14-foot-long alligator but under the careful supervision of trained professionals and her supervisors. While speaking to an international media outlet, Makenzie added that it was Tex that allowed her to be in the pond beside him as he always picked his favourites. She also added that it was a privilege for her to have the option of being in the pond and play with him.

