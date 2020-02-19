Wilder Vs Fury 2: Inside Deontay Wilder's Car Which Includes An Alligator-skin Wrap Lambo

Deontay Wilder has amassed a fortune worth £23 million (reportedly) in his professional boxing career till date. He has gone on to finish almost all of his opponents. The WBC Heavyweight Champion is known for showcasing his flamboyant and flashy lifestyle outside the squared ring.

His magnificent car collection proves Deontay Wilder’s love for expensive vehicles. The undefeated Alabama man is currently slated to defend his heavyweight strap against Tyson Fury in an epic rematch on February 22. Before we catch Deontay Wilder live in action (Wilder vs Fury 2), let us take a look at the list of cars which The Bronze Bomber proudly owns.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder’s collection of cars

Lamborghini Aventador (Price: £430,000)

After defeating Bermane Stiverne for the WBC Heavyweight title in 2015, Deontay Wilder treated himself with the magnificent Lamborghini Aventador. According to reports, the WBC champion visited Exotic Euro Cars in Woodland Hills, California. He purchased the car for a whopping amount of £430,000. It is also said that the Lamborghini Aventador has faux alligator-skin wrap.

Rolls Royce Phantom (Price: £347,000)

Deontay Wilder owns two Rolls Royce cars in his garage and Phantom is one of them. However, Deontay Wilder’s Rolls Royce Phantom manages to stand out from all the other cars. According to reports, it is a customised car made with bronze metallic coat that absolutely suits The Bronze Bomber’s personality.

Rolls Royce Cullinan (£269,310)

Deontay Wilder also owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan that he purchased for £269,310 (reportedly) in August 2019. It is also a customised car as the hub caps surrounding the 26-inch wheels reflect Deontay Wilder’s logo. According to reports, Wilder purchased the car from Dreamworks Motorsports in North Carolina.

Polaris Slingshot (£15,500)

According to reports, NBA legend Shaquille O’ Neal and current F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton also own the car. Deontay Wilder, being an adrenaline junkie, purchased the car for £15,500 and it is currently one of his favourites. Take a look at the car.

(Image courtesy: Deontay Wilder Instagram)