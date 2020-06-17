Video Of Kitten Riding A Roomba Is Winning Hearts On Internet; Watch

A video of a pet black and white-furred cat doing Roomba for an evening chore has amused the internet. Shared on Instagram the clip is captioned, “Evening chores” on the official account of cats named Charlie and Layla, the feline siblings.

The clip that is now being widely shared on social media shows the cat named Charlie, a determined pet perched on top of a Roomba as though it was a flat feline car doing some cleaning up around for its stray fur. The cat seemingly enjoys the vacuum cleaning while the machine spirals about the chocolate brown carpet as it maintains the balance on the disc with its tiny paws. The iRoomba vacuum rotates and bumps into several surfaces but the cat doesn’t seem to give up its ride.

The uploader mentioned that the cat usually relishes its evening chore, like no other despite running into the objects. Curiosity gets the best out of the pet as much to its delight the Roomba doesn’t quit the rotational tour while performing the cleaning, inhaling the dust in the room. Interestingly, all the while, the cat manages not to tip over as it briefly stares at the device with astonishment while it makes the noise and flashes the green light.

Users pointed out that the kitten was indeed having great fun doing the household job of dusting the floor with the vacuum. Many laughed while making the laughter emoticon in the comments sections, some poured hearts on the video. Users also found the cat’s reaction quite funny as it stood confused yet entertained with the device, not willing to get down anytime soon despite hurdles.

The two cat siblings loiter around

The cat siblings’ Instagram account portrays several pictures of Charlie while occasionally looking in the mirror and spending time with his look-alike brother. The two cats can be seen playing around the house, going up and down the ladder a d even taking a nap in cute pictures posted online.

