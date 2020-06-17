Excited Goat Bolts Out Like Dog For Walk, Netizens Ask 'is That Pooch With Horns?'

A video of a jumpy goat excited for its “end of the day happy walk” has confused the internet about whether the jubilant animal is a dog with horns. Shared on Reddit on June 16 under the subreddit ‘aww’ the 8-second footage has the internet agreeing that the goats are probably just “dogs on crack”. The black-furred goat can be seen taking a zoomie as it bolts out of the door in speed typical to pet dogs.

With nearly 21.9 k upvotes, the video of the “happy goat” has made the day for many on the Reddit community. The clip opens with a lady, the owner of the baby goat, who opens the door to take her pet for a walk on a sunny afternoon. Shortly, the black pet goat is seen jumping, sprinting down the steps, and excitedly dashing out galloping to the end of the path as the owner watches stunned at the entrance not being able to keep pace with the mammal’s vigour and energy. While the goat darts out with its floppy ears bouncing left and right, the users failed to recognize the creature as many suspected it was a canine rushing out in exhilaration.

Read: ‘Silly’ Dog Fighting ‘shadow Monster’ Leaves Netizens Bamboozled; Watch

Read: Twitter Thread Shows 'sculptures Fighting Back' Amid Removal Of Idols, Netizens In Splits

Internet confuses goat with dog

“The way it whips its ears back and forth toward the end is so great!” a user points out, while another says, “Can we please start calling baby goats "goatlings?". One other commenter wrote, “That dog jumps like a goat... oh. OH!” “They’re on crack until they stop parkouring and are suddenly on all the weed. Had a goat that would try to look behind itself by tilting its head back, get disoriented, then stare at us like we were conspiring with gravity to mess with them,” wrote the third. “This goat has mastered air strafing and hopping,” joked the fourth.

Read: Australia: Kangaroo Hoisted From Deep Mine Shaft, Netizens Hail The Rescue Team

Read: Crow Disposes Plastic Litter Into Recycle Bin, Netizens Stunned

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.