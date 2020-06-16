Good News: Five Positive Stories Giving Hope Amid Tough Times

With the pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people, many have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. As the disturbing updates sometimes have a tendency to linger longer, the Good News can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes. Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. So, here's a compilation of some “feel-good news” to add some positivity to your day.

Thai businesswoman starts network of chefs to help needy

An entrepreneur with a business based in Paris was stuck in her homeland, Thailand due to COVID-19 restrictions but decided to recruit volunteers and help those in need amid these trying times. Natalie Bin Narkprasert appointed a network of people including Michelin-starred chefs to help Thai people who are facing monetary struggles due to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. The group called ‘COVID Thailand Aid’ has now reached more than 30,000 people in more than a hundred locations with aid packages along with freshly made food.

Rare 'Lightning Rainbows' illuminate UK skies

On June 13, an extremely rare double “Lightning Rainbows” spotted in skies across the United Kingdom stunned people as many captured the spectacular weather phenomenon on camera. Accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy downpours, the rainbows and the “powerful” lightning occurred together in the skyline due to sufficient direct sun hitting the rainfall during thunderstorms, the Met Office said in a statement. Residents described the sight as “incredible”, “appealing to eyes” and “quite a spectacle” while sharing the images on Twitter.

My mom just took this picture: double rainbow 🌈 , with lightning 🌩 outside of Moses Lake #wawx pic.twitter.com/4YS0jnf9Fc — Tessa LaVergne (@tessablavergne) June 13, 2020

USPS celebrates National Dog Bite Awareness Week

In a bid to encourage the public to be mindful of their pets biting postal workers, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is celebrating National Dog Bite Awareness Week. According to the official website of USPS, nearly 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs last year. While calling for the attention to the ‘public health issue’, the dog bite awareness week is celebrated from June 14 to June 20.

. ╱▔▔▔▔▔╲

╭┫╭━╮ ╭━╮┣╮

┃┃┃▇┃ ┃▇┃┃┃

┃┃╰╱▔▇▔╲╯┃┃

┃┃▕╰┳┻┳╯▏┃┃

╰╯╲╲╰━╯╱╱╰╯

┃▔▔▔ ╲ ╮

┃ ╲ ┃

┃┏┓┃ ╭ ╲╯

┃┃┃┃╭┛ ┃

┗┛┗┛┗━━━╯ — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) June 15, 2020

Read: Good News: From Indian 'Jugaad' To Cat And Dog's Unique Bond, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

Read: Jio Gets Into Meme-filled Banter With Amazon Prime; Announces Good News For Its Customers

Australia: Kangaroo hoisted from deep mine shaft

A rescue video of Kangaroo, who fell into a mine shaft in Drummond North, Australia, is making rounds on the internet. The Five Freedoms Animal Rescue, while taking to Facebook, shared the clip of the ‘brilliant’ rescue on June 13. According to the post, the Kangaroo was spotted by two boys who were playing around the area.

Manfred Zabinskas reportedly took 90 minutes to rescue the animal. While speaking to an international media outlet, Zabinskas said that the team got him out okay, however, they couldn’t tell if the animal was injured. The rescue team in the social media post also informed that the animal did not appear to have been down in the ditch for long.

Adorable video of animals feeling empathy, love leaves netizens emotional

A video compilation of animals feeling empathy, love with the humans, or otherwise prove that they have consciousness is now giving internet food for thought. Captioned as, “If they hadn't recorded it, no one would believe it” the footage was shared on Facebook by Derrick Monasterio which depicts that animals show no fewer emotions than the humans upon certain circumstances as they display affection and social connection.

Read: Good News: From Medic Reuniting With Kids To Llama Joining Protest, Read Positive Stories

Read: Good News: From Mumbai's Crimson Sky To 'hero Shopper', Best Stories Spreading Positivity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.