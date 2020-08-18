Alms Seeker From Tamil Nadu Donates Rs 90,000 Towards COVID-19 Relief Fund

While coronavirus continues to spread across the nation, an alms seeker in Tamil Nadu, on August 18, donated Rs 90,000 towards the state’s COVID-19 relief fund. According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu currently has nearly 54,122 active virus cases. The deadly virus has also claimed over 5,800 lives in the state.

While speaking to ANI, Poolpandiyan said, “I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker”.

Tamil Nadu: Poolpandiyan, an alms seeker in Madurai, today donated Rs 90,000 towards the state #COVID19 relief fund. He says, "I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker."



In May this year, he donated Rs 10,000 towards the same cause.

This is not the first time that the saint donated money for COVID-19 relief. According to ANI, Poolpandiyan, back in May, also donated Rs 10,000 for the same cause. Back then he had said that he would have given the money towards the education children, however, he decided to donate his money to the relief fund as he believes that coronavirus issue is ‘big’.

Several internet users appreciated Poolpandiyan’s gesture. While one internet users called him a ‘great saint’, others wrote that it is a ‘wonderful’ gesture. With hundreds of likes and retweets, the alms seeker received a lot of praises over social media.

Tea-seller helps feed the needy amid crisis

Meanwhile, even as COVID-19 pandemic affected the earnings of lakhs of people in the country, many of them have stepped forward to help each other in these challenging times. Recently, another Madurai-based tea seller said that he spends a part of his earnings to feed the poor and homeless people during these rough times. Tamilarasan sells tea on a bicycle every morning and evening in the surrounding villages of Alankanallur, Mettupatti and Pudupatti from which he earns a decent daily income.

(With ANI inputs)

