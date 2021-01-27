Amazon Executive's One-word Reply To Customer's Complaint Leaves The Internet In Splits

Hilarious response to a customer complaint regarding Amazon's wrong shipment of a package to a receptionist has left the internet in splits. A screenshot of the conversation held between the customer care representative and a woman, after her package was misplaced, is now winning the internet. Lucy Harrison, an employee of the multinational firm shared the screenshot of her customer Abigail’s complaint on her Twitter handle, wherein the calm woman explained to her the issue that her package was wrongly listed as ‘delivered’, stating that her receptionist collected it for her. To this, the representative gave a witty response: 'LOL'.

The chat shows the employee asking the lady: “Good day. I’m Abigail. Am I chatting with Lucy Harrison?”. The woman then cuts to the chase and narrates her grievance: "The Amazon app says that the package was given to a receptionist. I do not have a receptionist. I only live in one house". Instantly, the representative responds with a ‘LOL’. Following her side-splitting reply, the customer was lost for words as there was no further conversation to Lucy's 'LOL'. The representative's one-word response stirred hilarity on the internet after users found it funny. The post amassed close to 529 thousand likes and a slew of reactions as users had a good laugh.

Internet lauds executive's witty reply

In a subsequent post, Lucy clarified that the woman hadn’t been able to greet the woman as she “Abigail commented exactly the same time when she messaged. Furthermore, due to an onslaught of responses on the incident, Lucy had to mute her phone. “Muting this now because my phone is having a meltdown,’ she said. “For anyone getting their knickers in a twist, I only didn't greet Abigail because her message sent at the same time mine did. She has clearly captured the pandemic mood of the nation and for that, we must,” the amazon employee added.

“What a sweet person. When someone is extra sweet to me I make sure to give great feedback in the chat after when it asks but also contact the company directly after saying how great the person is, Idk if it does anything as I don't work in that industry but hope it does,” a woman in the comments section responded. “this is cute only if coupled with a picture,” another said. “I'm not surprised,” the third added.

