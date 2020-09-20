Amazon Prime's Recommendation List Makes People Nostalgic; Netizens Name Favourite Shows

Amazon Prime Video India, on September 20, took to Instagram to share a few recommendations for all those people who are in ‘a nostalgic mood’. Dubbing it as the ‘recommendation list’, the streaming platform posted 10 individual posters of movies and shows which primarily aired in the 1990s. Not only that, but they also asked users to “drop their favourite one in the comments.”

Shared a few hours ago, the comprehensive recommendation list consists of many Indian and as well American TV shows and films. The list starts with RK Narayan’s Malagudi Days which aired in 1986. It is followed by Shaktiman and Powerpuff Girls, both the shows which showed superheroes defeating evil villains. The list also features, Stuart Little, a fictional show which is one of the fan favourites, even today.

Further in the recommendation list are Animated cartoons like Johny Bravo, Dexter’s Laboratory and Tintin. In addition, also the team also suggested users to watch computer-animated adventure films like The Polar Express and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Both the fictional films released in the year 2004 and 2009 respectively.

Read: 'Time Enna Boss' Cast: Details About The Time Traveling Tamil Sitcom On Amazon Prime

Read: Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner Has Died At 91

'We want Courage the cowardly dog'

Since shared, the post has created quite a buzz on social media and been liked by over 9,300 people. In addition, it has laos left people showering love to their favourites. "Tried but couldn’t watch Stuart little . It’s showing How do I watch this?, " a user wrote. " Is Shaktimaan Tamil audio option is available?" Yet another user asked, "Can you please add more old cartoons." "Courage the cowardly dog - kaha hai?," wrote another.

Read: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu And Malayalam Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Read: Nayanthara's 'Lady Tiger', 'Airaa' & Other Films Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.