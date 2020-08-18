American Chef Prepares A Perfect Indian Thali Leaving Netizens Stunned

An American chef has prepared a complete Indian thali and has managed to baffle the netizens. A thali is a platter that consists of several dishes in a round plate. From Dal Makhani to Gulab Jamun, the thali consists of everything that an Indian foodie can desire. According to reports, the person had no prior knowledge about Indian food or culture. In order to gain some knowledge, the person started to work with an Indian chef. It took him two years to learn to cook a traditional Indian thali.

An American gains praises as he prepares an Indian Thali

He shared an image of the tempting Indian thali on his Reddit account. Describing his experience, he wrote, “I’m a westerner who has worked hard learning your amazing food and culture. Today I presented my first thali. Jai Hindi”. The thali consisted of a number of dishes, including smoked lamb Andhra curry, grilled butter chicken with brown butter milk crumbs, Dal makhani, goat milk raita, lime pickle, chapati and sourdough naan and kala gulab jamun.

Drooling over the thali, netizens took over the comment section. The post has gathered 9.3K views and 768 comments. Praising the chef, one person wrote, "I am born in India and I cannot prepare even one dish from that thali, let alone the entire thali. Please take a bow sir!". Another person made a hilarious comment saying, "One, that looks great. Two, think you meant Jai Hind, not Jai Hindi unless you wanted to praise the language for some reason?".

(Image Credits: Reddits/theancientofdayz)

