Thali In Mumbai That You Must Try Out If You Are A Fan Of A Variety In Food

Thalis are a great choice if you wish to have a variety in one plate. There are a few thalis available in Mumbai that must be tried by all food lovers. Have a look at the list to try out.

Thali in Mumbai to try

1. South Indian Thali at Udipi

The south Indian thali served at A. Rama Nayak’s Udipi is one of the best places to prefer if you are a fan of authentic South Indian food. The food has variety and is served in banana leaves. The food is light, tasty and relatively healthy. The place is situated in LBS Market Building, which is close to Matunga station. This place is a must-try for any South Indian food lover.

2. The Deluxe Gujarati Thali at Bhagat Tarachand

The Deluxe Gujarati Thali at Bhagat Tarachand is one of the best Gujarati thalis in the country. You must try the thali for the special chaas served with it. It is loved by the visitors as it is made using the traditional formula. The outlet is all over the city and has been established as a good eatery. You can visit the place at Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

3. Fish Thali at Gajalee

Fish Thali at Gajalee is one of the most authentic coastal Maharashtrian food ever. You need to try the thali out for the Bombil fry that comes with it. You will also be given variety in terms of curries and bhajis. You can also go for chicken and mutton in the same thali. You must try this one if you are looking for non-veg thali. The place is close to 7 Bungalows in Andheri.

4. Veg Thali at Golden Star Thali

Veg Thali must have variety and that is exactly what comes here. You need to visit this place at Charni Road in Mumbai. You will get a number of dishes in one go. Once you are done eating, you will need help moving. Finishing the whole thing might also become an issue, so order keeping your capacity in mind. The food here has gained recognition and good ratings. They have the best items when it comes to Rajasthan cuisine.

