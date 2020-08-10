American Mathematician's Hilarious Video Showing Him Trying On A Mask Breaks Internet

There is a famous saying that a laugh is just a smile that lost control and one can easily understand this by watching YouTube video uploaded by famous American mathematician and academician Steve Butler. In the hilarious video, Steve Butler is trying mask that someone made using his old picture. His continuos laugh in the clip looks funny as it sounds. The Iowa State University professor, Butler uploaded this video on his YouTube channel, where he usually uploads mathematics-related stuff.

More than two minutes long YouTube video. Whose caption is “Steve Butler trying on the Steve Butler face mask”. The video shows Professor talking on camera “A couple of weeks ago I discovered that someone had gone and taken an old picture of me and took this part [the lower half of the face] and made a mask,” said the professor. He continued, “That got me wondering, what would it look like if Steve Butler wore the Steve Butler facemask?”. After saying all of this he was continuously laughing on the video.

What Netizens say

The video was posted on August 4 and with more than 65,000 views and more than 75 comments. This YouTube Video is putting a smile on many faces. Here is what cybercitizens said about this video, “That was the most glorious thing I think I've ever seen. If the ore is solid gold, and oil is liquid if music is gaseous gold, well this mask is the epitome of fabric gold”, “This is just what I needed to cure my blues. Steve is such a gem,” “This video saved my day!!! I think I just found the best video to watch when I'm having bad times XD Your new fan from China” and “I will re-watch this video when I need a pick me up. This made my day”

(Image Credit -Youtube/Professor Butler)

