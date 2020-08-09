Cheetah Makes Purr Sounds As Man Gives It A Neck Massage, Netizens Call It 'cute'

The most relaxing sound a feline makes is purr. In the majority of the cases, cats purr when they are in a relaxed environment, sending out messages of calmness. This is seen as a feeling of happiness and socialness in the animal. This video of wild cheetah making relaxing purr sounds is doing rounds on Instagram. The healing touch of the human hand on the face of the cheetah is giving him bliss. This video is shared by Wild Cat Conservation Centre, whose main focus is on research and breeding of wild cats.

Read Wonder Woman 1984: New Clip Features Kristen Wiig As Cheetah, The 'apex Predator'

Read: Patty Jenkins Says 'Wonder Woman 3' Will 'probably' Be Her Last Venture With The Character

Interesting Fact

There is an interesting fact about cheetah’s, they may be the fastest animal on this planet, but one thing they can not do is roaring. Purring is their main way to communicate and show their feeling of happiness. With 188,678 views in two days, this video is making netizens happy. While reacting on the video one of the users wrote, absolutely a captivating, emotionally motivating sound, some garnered comment box with love emojis and many were saying this cute.

(Image Credit- Instagram/ Wild Cat Centre)

Read: 'On The Town' Cast List Includes Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Among Other Legends

Read: As Kourtney Kardashian Marvels Fans With A Yellow Bikini, Here Are Some More Trendsetters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.